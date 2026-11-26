In the camps he was called James Mkambi. On the last morning anyone saw him alive, he was standing at the main gate of Pango, an ANC camp in northern Angola, with a comrade named Luvo Mbengo.

It was a Friday. They heard automatic fire from the direction of the kitchen. The camp security had been reinforced.

Mbengo’s group went to their posts. Four men broke for reinforcements. One of them was the man he knew as James. Mbengo never saw him again.

Mkambi was Mlamli Namba. He was born in the Eastern Cape, went into exile as a young man and died in front of a firing squad in 1984, still in his 20s.

That the two names belong to one man is the reason his file is thin. Deployment lists, course registers and camp records from that period were kept under the names men fought under.

A search for Mlamli Namba in those records returns almost nothing.

He came into the movement through a course that is barely documented. In March 1979 he was in East Berlin, in the German Democratic Republic, on a three-month bodyguard course.

The unit had five members. Its commander was Omry Mathabatha Makgoale, known then as Sidwell Moroka.

“He was the youngest in our unit,” Makgoale said in testimony given this year.

“Mlamli was a dedicated and responsible member of the headquarters guards’ unit. He was a serious minded young man.”

From Berlin the unit was deployed to ANC headquarters in Lusaka, where it guarded the offices and the leadership, OR Tambo included, on rotating shifts.

They were the men who stood closest to the president of the ANC in the years when the movement was fighting for its life.

It is what happened next that the record has never properly explained.

According to testimony examined for this article, the bodyguards raised concerns about corruption and abuse inside the movement, believed their warnings had not been acted on and resigned.

“In 1981 we were relocated to Angola for a refresher course after three years at Lusaka Headquarters,” Makgoale said.

“We were separated into various camps, and this was the last time I saw Mlamli alive.”

Pango was where the separation ended. On 13 May 1984 a mutiny broke out there, three months after the revolt at Viana.

At Viana camp, outside Luanda, mutineers had elected a committee of 10 and demanded a consultative conference; the Angolan presidential guard disarmed them on the orders of the ANC leadership.

Pango came afterwards and Pango went further.

Mbengo, who was at the camp, describes the days before it. Soldiers were told they were disoriented and needed reorientation.

They refused.

A commission arrived to hear grievances and heard them.

Then, on a Sunday morning, the camp was ordered to form up. Behind the trees, the men could see the camp security crouched with rifles pointed at them.

“We realised that the purpose was to shoot us, under the pretext that we were killed by Unita,” he said. “We took cover and rolled into the bushes.” Two comrades, Bra Paul and Ten Ten, were tied to trees and tortured that morning.

Later that day the mutineers went for the armoury. The camp staff were shot. Then Mbengo and the others held the camp for a week, until a force sent from Luanda came in and took it back.

Seven men were tried by military tribunal and executed. Mlamli Namba was one of the seven.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission recorded the mutiny, its suppression five days later with the help of Angolan forces, the tribunal proceedings and the executions.

The Motsuenyane Commission of 1993 found that the ANC was guilty of torture in its camps.

The Stuart Commission, which reported from Luanda on 14 March 1984, had already found conditions in the camps “shocking, to say the least” and concluded that poor food, no medicine and the abuse of authority had prepared the ground for the revolts. What the commissions did not do was tell the families.

In August 1996 the ANC submitted a detailed account of its human rights record to the TRC. That submission named 34 of its own members executed by its military tribunals at an external base in Angola.

The number matters less than what it represents: a movement that kept records of the men it killed inside its own structures and a state that later inherited those records and did nothing with them.

In the Eastern Cape the Namba family waited. For years they knew only that Mlamli had disappeared. Later they learnt that he had been executed.

What they have never learnt is where he is buried. No notification was sent, no grave was identified and no one has been able to tell them whether the remains can be recovered. That is the request his family now makes. Not a monument and not a paragraph in a report.

The recovery of his remains, so that a man who guarded the leader of the liberation movement in exile can be buried by the people who waited for him.

Mbengo survived the camp and the tribunal that followed. He was sentenced to the firing squad and was saved, he says, by the intervention of Gertrude Shope, the then-head of the ANC Women’s League, who arrived at the camp and ordered the abuse and the executions stopped.

He was later held at Quatro, the ANC’s notorious detention camp, for three years.

“Today history proves us right,” he said. “I salute them for their heroism. May their souls rest in peace.”

The ANC was asked for comment on the bodyguard unit, on the warnings the men say they raised and on the recovery of Mlamli Namba’s remains. Its response will be added to this article when it arrives.

There is a version of this story in which a young man goes to Berlin, learns to guard a president, comes home to a country that does not know his name and lies in ground nobody has marked.