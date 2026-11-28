For Africa, injustice is not abstract. It can be measured. Climate change costs African economies an estimated 2% to 5% of GDP a year, although the continent contributes only a small share of global emissions. UNEP estimates that developing countries need about$305 billion a year for adaptation alone, rising to around$420 billion by 2035 once inflation is counted. Yet in 2024, international public adaptation finance reached only about $26billion to 32 billion, depending on how it is counted. Even a tripling, Secretary-General António Guterres told delegates in Antalya, would cover less than 30% of what was needed. Antalya could not even put a number on the tripling.

The form of finance matters as much as the amount, and my own country offers a lesson. South Africa's Just Energy Transition Partnership, launched at COP26 in Glasgow, was hailed as a model. Yet in the original $8.5 billion package, grants made up less than 4%, while concessional and commercial loans made up about 80%. The United States withdrew in February 2025, cancelling the unallocated balance of its grant pledge. South Africarelies on coal for about four-fifths of its electricity. A partnership built mostly on loans asks a country with high debt and high unemployment to borrow its way out of a crisis it did not create.

The same pattern repeats across the continent. Countries short of fiscal space borrow to repair damage they did not cause, at interest rates far higher than rich countries pay. Each disaster adds debt, and that debt makes the next disaster harder to absorb. Resilience paid for with credit simply moves the crisis into the future. Ghana's environment minister, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, put it plainly at the closing plenary on behalf of the African Group: Africa has shown its ambition, but promises alone cannot sustain it.

A serious argument must face its strongest objections. I see four:

Fossil fuels are the real problem; finance is a distraction. The two cannot be separated. Phasing out fossil fuels in a country without capital means either stalling development or locking in coal and gas because they are cheaper to finance today. The fastest way to win the fossil fuel argument in the developing world is to make clean energy affordable to build there. Europe was right to defend the science in Antalya. It was wrong, as Climate Action Network reports, to refuse to engage on a baseline for tripling adaptation finance.

Aid budgets are shrinking, so public money cannot do it. Partly true, which is exactly why the response must go beyond aid. Reform of the multilateral development banks, climate-linked debt relief, fairer credit ratings and levies on polluters can mobilise far more than budgets alone. Guterres himself used Antalya to call for windfall taxes on oil and gas companies. But one area needs public grants no matter what: adaptation. A sea wall or drought-resistant farming in a poor district rarely pays back investors. If governments do not fund it, nobody will.

African governments lack the capacity to absorb the money. This deserves a straight answer, not a defensive one. South Africa's experience is instructive: more than$14 billion has been pledged to our transition but only 41% has been allocated. The biggest obstacle is a shortage of bankable, implementation-ready projects. That is our responsibility and we must fix it. But the solution is investment in project preparation, stronger national institutions and direct access to the global funds, not withholding finance until capacity appears by magic.

The UN process is broken; leave it to coalitions of the willing. Coalitions are useful. Türkiye's push to raise electricity's share of energy use to 35% by 2035 drew more than 70 supporters. But coalitions carry no binding duty under Article 9.1 and they tend to form around donors' priorities. For the most vulnerable countries, the consensus-based UN table is the only one where they have an equal voice. Abandoning it would hand the agenda to those who caused the problem.

The main question is: Will finance define the climate agenda? It already does. On Antalya's opening day, developing countries won a standalone agenda item for the Climate Finance Work Programme, designed to examine whether developed countries are meeting their obligations under Article 9.1. The EU objected.

That fight over the agenda itself showed where the real fault line lies. The question is no longer whether finance will dominate the climate agenda. It is whether finance will be treated as an obligation with targets and accountability, or as goodwill that rises and falls with donor budgets. The first gives us a working climate system. The second gives us more Antalyas.

The unfinished work moves to COP32 in Addis Ababa in 2027. A COP in Africa will not automatically deliver for Africa: Sharm el-Sheikh created the Loss and Damage Fund in 2022, and it still struggles to raise money. Africa should arrive in Addis Ababa with four demands and one commitment of its own:

Put a number on tripling. A clear baseline and a dollar target for adaptation finance, delivered mainly as grants, with milestones before 2035;

Make Article 9.1 measurable. Use the work programme to track what is delivered, not what is pledged, and report it every year;

Change the composition of finance. Grants for adaptation and loss and damage; long-term concessional finance for energy; no more loans dressed up as partnership;

Cut the cost of capital. Development bank reform, climate-linked debt relief and fairer credit ratings, so African projects are judged on their merits, not their location; and

Do our own homework. Bankable national investment plans, transparent use of funds and a united African negotiating position. Accountability must run both ways. Antalya will be remembered as the summit that could not name the cause of the crisis. Addis Ababa must not become the summit that could not pay for its consequences. The world does not need another pledge. It needs a climate bargain that both sides actually keep. Africa is doing its part. It is time for the rest of the world to do theirs