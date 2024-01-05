Careers & Tenders
Analysis
/ 5 January 2024

Battle for South Africa: will this be the year of the opposition?

By and
Gettyimages 1233393381 Min
Voter turnout in 2021 was poor at less than 50%. While the Multi-Party Charter seems to be gaining ground, newcomers Change Starts Now may rattle the DA in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal’s uMkhonto weSizwe is set to take votes from the ANC. Photo: Getty
The biggest opposition parties are intent on usurping the ANC’s power by forming alliances with smaller left and right wing parties

