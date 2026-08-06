Editorial: Beyond the headlines

As journalists, we spend a lot of time asking questions. We search for the quote that captures everything, the moment that explains a life, the story that will stay with a reader long after they turn the page. But every now and then, the story begins to ask something of you. This edition did that for me.

Over the past few weeks, I've listened to women speak about ambition, loss, healing, leadership and the quiet determination that has carried them through moments few people ever see.

There were stories of careers built from scratch, of businesses started with almost nothing, of communities transformed by one person's refusal to accept that things had to remain the way they were.

Yet what stayed with me wasn't the success.

It was the honesty.

Again and again, the women in these pages spoke about fear before they spoke about courage. They spoke about failing before they spoke about succeeding.

They spoke about grief, self-doubt and the weight of expectation before they spoke about awards or recognition. It reminded me that we often meet people at the chapter where everything finally makes sense, forgetting the many pages that came before.

Women's Day has a way of encouraging us to look back and rightly so. The women who marched in 1956 changed the course of our history. But remembrance should also ask something of the present.

It should challenge us to notice the women shaping South Africa today, not only through extraordinary achievements but through ordinary acts of persistence. The doctor who restores confidence one patient at a time. The activist fighting for healthier communities. The broadcaster changing who gets to tell our sporting stories. The professional mentoring young women because someone once did the same for her.

These stories may begin with one person but they never end there. Their impact ripples through families, workplaces and communities, often in ways that cannot be measured.

That is what I hope readers find in this edition.

Not perfection but possibility. Not a collection of remarkable women placed on impossible pedestals but stories that remind us leadership can be compassionate, that success can be shared and that influence is often found in the smallest, most consistent acts of service.

Perhaps that is the lesson I will carry with me long after these pages go to print: the most meaningful stories are rarely about becoming the first or the best. They are about making sure someone else has an easier path because you walked it first.

May this edition inspire you to look beyond the headlines and recognise the women whose work quietly shapes our country every day.