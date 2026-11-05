Editorial: Why you needed to vote

On the eve of the 4 November local government elections and throughout election day, thousands of Gauteng residents were dealt a familiar blow: they had no water, no electricity, or neither. This glaring failure on the most critical day for local politicians is the ultimate proof that our political class simply does not care.

If political parties and public officials cannot manage to keep the lights on and the taps running when they are actively begging for your vote, how can they ever be trusted to deliver basic services once they are safely secured in office for another five years?

This systemic neglect is precisely why voter apathy in South Africa has become a dangerous crisis.

When citizens choose to stay home, thinking their vote changes nothing, they inadvertently hand a blank cheque to the very leaders who have failed them.

Apathy does not punish bad politicians; it protects them.

It creates a shield of accountability vacuum, allowing political parties to repeatedly get away with making grand, false promises during campaigns, only to abandon communities the moment the ballots are counted.

Our municipalities are falling apart before our eyes, buckling under the weight of decaying, ancient infrastructure, unchecked crime and a collapse of basic service delivery.

Johannesburg residents, in particular, faced a golden opportunity this election. In a city plagued by persistent, agonising water shortages and constant power cuts, the only language errant politicians understand is the threat of losing power.

Joburg voters needed to flood polling stations in overwhelming numbers to demand an end to this manufactured misery.

Instead, low voter turnout across the province signals a resignation that serves only the status quo.

Democracy is neither a spectator sport nor a self-sustaining system. It requires active, aggressive participation to function.

When communities disengage out of sheer exhaustion or frustration, they give up their leverage. Politicians no longer fear the wrath of the ballot box, meaning they have zero incentive to fix the broken pipes, secure the substations or root out the corruption draining municipal coffers.

To break this vicious cycle of empty promises and dry taps, South Africans must realise that staying home is a vote for continued failure. True power does not lie in political manifestos; it lies in the collective action of citizens who refuse to be ignored.

Until we use our numbers to punish incompetence, our municipalities will continue to crumble and our leaders will continue to look away.