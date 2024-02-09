Opinion / 9 February 2024 Pinky Pinky monster haunts Ramaphosa By Khaya Koko FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Flying a kite: President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeing Israeli spooks out to get the country. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo ImagesThe figment of his imagination has defined the president’s timid tenure This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, article, Cyril Ramaphosa, ICJ, International Court Of Justice, Jacob Zuma, MK Party, opinion, uMkhonto weSizwe party