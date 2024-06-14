Opinion / 14 June 2024 Welcome to the Cyril and John show By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC voted for Jacob Zuma — and got John Steenhuisen instead. (Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images) This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: ANC, article, Cyril Ramaphosa, Government Of National Unity, Jacob Zuma, John Steenhuisen, opinion, reg-only