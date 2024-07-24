Decoding GenZ: Four new rules for workplace motivation

Companies are learning that traditional workplace structures are not always equipped to get the best out of this new breed of employee. (Getty)

There can only be two reasons you wouldn’t already have a Gen Zer in your workforce. Either your company doesn’t exist yet or you want your company to cease to exist in the future.

Very soon, most of the world’s workforce is going to be made up of Gen Zers — that is, people born in the years 1997 to 2012 — and employers who want to attract and retain this new talent are finding that they may need to ditch their old playbook.

For many, understanding what Gen Zers need in the workplace can feel a bit like trying to decipher the Rosetta Stone — this digitally native, purpose-driven generation is shaking things up, forcing companies to rethink everything from ping-pong tables to leadership styles. But it’s really not that difficult. Often all it takes is having a simple conversation with a Gen Zer. If you do, odds are they will tell you that these four things matter to them.

1. Are you authentic?

Remember when Pepsi thought its product could solve tensions between Black Lives Matter activists and police? Nobody liked that. Gen Z are more willing to work for organisations with whom they share similar values. For many, these values are human connection, a willingness to improve the world and — this is the big one — authenticity.

Authenticity can make or break your relationship with your Gen Z employees and audience. When it comes to supporting social issues, such as climate change, fighting poverty and sustainability, an organisation’s actions must be sincere. You can’t just jump on the bandwagon for your own personal gain. Gen Z are savvy enough to find out, and they’re outspoken enough to call you out on your misdeeds.

2. Autonomy and flexibility are important

It’s a common misconception that Gen Zers just want to work from home and secretly do nothing all day. The truth is that three quarters would prefer a hybrid arrangement. This is a generation who were introduced to the working world during the pandemic, and they appreciate in-person connection. But flexibility is key because they also love their independence.

Being the most diverse generation, diversity in the workplace is important to Gen Zers. Half of them say they wouldn’t work a job with non-diverse leadership, according to the World Economic Forum.

It’s a need that leads back to their core values: acceptance, inclusion and authenticity. Plus, according to a McKinsey report, diverse companies also make more money — so it’s a win-win.

3. Purpose trumps money

Purpose is a quality we can’t promote enough. If the Great Resignation showed us anything, it’s that many people are prepared to reduce the role of work in their lives, especially if they feel that work doesn’t resonate with their purpose. More than 50% of Gen Zers say they would choose work that is more interesting instead of a higher-paying, but more meaningless job.

That’s why they’re being touted as the “most purpose-driven generation”. Organisations need to understand what exactly these driving forces are. But it’s easy to spell out: they are, at their essence, actions that will improve the state of the world — promoting inclusivity and diversity, fighting climate change, solving social issues.

Joining these movements should not be seen as caving in to the demands of the youth. Rather, it should be seen as an opportunity for positive social change and genuine, sustainable growth. If your employees resonate with your organisation’s purpose, that’s a win: purpose greatly increases productivity.

So, maximise purpose. And through mentorship, capacity- and skills-building, help your young employees maximise their own. Good things will follow.

4. Don’t forget to play

In the past, if you brought up video games in the workplace, you might get a sigh or eyes rolled at you in response. But you’ll get a totally different response from Gen Zers.

Nine out of 10 Gen Zers play video games, and most of them feel more comfortable expressing themselves on digital platforms than they do in real life. Additionally, 60% do not differentiate between online and offline relationships.

So, video games are a useful way to get to know these young workers. In many workplaces, video games are already being used as teambuilding exercises. Some workplaces are going the extra mile and gamifying aspects of work.

Gamification not only makes the workplace more fun, but also increases employee retention. By introducing rewards systems such as badges, acknowledgement or a day off for completing tasks, gamification improves employee happiness, reduces stress and — according to 90% of workers who have experienced gamification in the workplace — it increases productivity.

And the cherry on top? It works particularly well with younger employees. Try it out and see your team level up.

Gen Z aren’t just here to fill up your workplace, they’re here to grow. Learn how to work with them; appreciate and facilitate their authenticity, empathy and adaptivity and they’ll help you to grow, too.

Marko Stavrou is a GenZer and the Gen Z consultancy firm Genlinc. He is also a student in Henley Business School’s undergraduate programmes. Jon Foster-Pedley is dean and director of Henley Business School and is a boomer.