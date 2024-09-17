Music, art and men’s involvement can prevent the deaths of women like Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei

Rebecca Cheptegei. File photo

As the world mourns Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, a 33-year-old cross country, mountain trail and marathon runner who died of burns in Kenya after former boyfriend Dickson Ndiema Marangach doused her with petrol, I am left wondering what exactly we can do better to end gender-based violence.

The cruel death of Cheptegei joins those of other gender-based violence cases reported every day on national broadcasters, in the print media and on social media platforms.

But many thousands of cases are not reported.

“Globally, almost one in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at least once in their life. This violence is often perpetrated by current or former intimate partners,” according to UN Women.

The cause of Olympian Cheptegei cruel murder is not different from those of other women, with the underlying causes of gender-based violence including societal norms seasoned with gender stereotypes, patriarchy, toxic masculinity, poverty, land wrangles, mental health and alcoholism.

Despite all the efforts from the United Nations, governments, civil society and gender activists the violence and deaths continue. But the world can do better to stop it.

On top of the existing efforts, I suggest exploring a pathway of music, art and involving men in efforts to stop violence against women.

Music, as well as its effect on the human brain and on people’s behaviour, has the potential to communicate the message against gender-based violence to the furthest corners of the world.

In Kenya, songs, poetry and theatre was used to raise awareness about the HIV/Aids crisis. Storytelling, drama and songs were also used in other countries around the world, including Uganda, Zimbabwe and the United States. Composing music with lyrics about gender-based violence and gender disparities will raise awareness and has the potential to change human behaviour and the narrative about the issue.

The visual arts and theatre, particularly street art, as well as poetry, videos and films can play a pivotal role in questioning gender stereotypes and mobilising people against gender-based violence.

The various forms of art, music and theatre are a source of comfort for those dealing with trauma and can be used to generate incomes for gender-based violence survivors.

Men, too, can play a role in the fight against gender-based violence but they are often sidelined. They should be encouraged to join in activities to highlight and resolve the problems that result in violence against women.

Since time immemorial men listen to men, boys listen to their fathers, so this can be leveraged to influence, dispense knowledge and educate fellow men and boys.

Men as change makers can be activists and challenge harmful societal norms upon which gender-based violence’s triumphs.

Collaborative efforts involving television and radio stations can boost knowledge about and awareness of the causes of gender-based violence and encourage changes in the behaviour and attitudes of men towards women.

Music, art and men’s involvement can create awareness that will prevent the deaths of people like Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.