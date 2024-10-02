Gun violence: Lusikisiki massacre is a wake-up call

The 29th of September 2024, when 18 lives were taken in Lusikisiki, is the latest chapter in a heartbreaking and relentless story of violence. Photo: SAPS

Gun violence is not merely sporadic in South Africa — it is an epidemic, claiming nearly as many lives per capita as the world’s most war-torn regions.

The 29th of September 2024, when 18 lives were taken in Lusikisiki, is the latest chapter in a heartbreaking and relentless story of violence. This massacre is part of a long-standing pattern of gun violence in the country, where gun homicides have become all too common.

Despite having relatively strong gun-control laws, South Africa’s enforcement of these laws leaves much to be desired. The country is awash in illegal firearms, contributing to violent crime which is at alarming levels.

Stricter enforcement of gun-control laws, focusing on confiscating illegal firearms, is urgently needed to protect citizens from such tragedies.

The problem of illegal guns in South Africa is not new. A 2000 study by Columbia University reported that about 8 million illegal small arms were circulating in the country. These firearms date back to the time of liberation movements, when they were crucial in the fight against the apartheid regime.

Today, many of these arms continue to circulate, fuelling violence across the nation. Although some of them might be outdated, the sheer number of illegal guns in circulation remains staggering, as evidenced by South Africa’s persistently high rate of gun-related homicides and crime. In the year 2022-2023, the number of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition offences recorded by the police reached roughly 15 600.

At the heart of this problem lies the failure to enforce the laws designed to control the circulation of firearms. The Firearms Control Act, which sets stringent regulations for gun ownership, has proven ineffective due to weak enforcement. But the problem extends beyond just failing to prevent illegal gun ownership among civilians.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) itself is losing a significant number of firearms meant for policing duties. Between 1 October 2023 and 31 March 2024 alone, more than 300 SAPS firearms and nearly 30 000 rounds of ammunition were lost or stolen.

This troubling trend extends further back. From 2020 to 2023, a staggering 16 486 guns were reported lost or stolen by civilians and the SAPS, South African National Defence Force and Correctional Services reported a combined loss of 2 381 firearms — 85% of which were SAPS service pistols. On average, 24 guns enter the criminal market every day.

These statistics paint a grim picture of the reality in South Africa, where illegal firearms continue to flow into criminal hands, fuelling violent crimes, including mass shootings such as the one in Lusikisiki.

If law enforcement cannot secure its own firearms, how can it hope to enforce gun-control laws for the rest of the population?

Given this reality, the government needs to take stronger action to reduce the number of illegal guns in circulation. One possible solution is a national campaign to confiscate them. However, the government’s limited resources make it difficult to round up a significant amount of the illegal guns scattered across the country. A more pragmatic approach would be to implement a voluntary gun amnesty programme, encouraging citizens to surrender illegal firearms without fear of punishment.

Brazil, with its own history of rampant gun violence, successfully implemented a buyback programme that saw more than 80 000 firearms taken off the streets in under three months. If South Africa were to adopt a similar initiative, it could see a reduction in gun-related crimes.

To succeed, a gun amnesty campaign must be built on trust. This means guaranteeing anonymity and immunity from prosecution for those surrendering firearms. Without this assurance, many gun owners will choose to keep their weapons hidden rather than risk legal consequences.

Incentives can also encourage participation. Small financial rewards or public acknowledgement for contributing to a safer South Africa could prove effective.

The UK’s recent amnesty campaign for “zombie knives” offers a valuable example. By allowing citizens to hand in these weapons, with no questions asked and offering compensation, they achieved significant success.

South Africa should learn from such initiatives, both their successes and failures, when designing its own programme.

Crucially, the campaign needs a strong public communication strategy. The message should emphasise the link between fewer guns in circulation and reduced violent crime, highlighting how this can prevent tragedies like the Lusikisiki massacre.

Beyond government messaging, collaboration is key. Partnerships with civil society organisations, community leaders and religious groups can foster trust and encourage wider participation. By working together, we can create a safer South Africa for everyone.

The gun violence epidemic is a complex problem and there is no simple solution. However, the enforcement of existing gun-control laws and the confiscation of illegal firearms are critical steps that must be taken to protect citizens. Implementing a well-structured, voluntary gun amnesty programme would be a step in the right direction, helping to reduce the number of illegal guns in circulation and, in turn, saving lives.

It’s time for South Africans to demand more from their leaders: comprehensive gun control legislation, robust police reform and immediate investment in gun confiscation initiatives. Without decisive action from both the government and citizens, we will continue to mourn lives lost to senseless violence.

The Lusikisiki massacre is a wake-up call. It’s a tragic reminder of the urgent need for action to curb gun violence in South Africa. Failure to address this crisis will lead to more innocent lives lost and further erode the fabric of society. Now is the time for the South African government to show that it is serious about gun control — not just in words, but in action.

Lindani Zungu is the founder and editor-in-chief of Voices of Mzansi.