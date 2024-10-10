Surnames preserve and conserve African culture and heritage

As Africans, it is our duty to preserve and protect our surnames, especially in an age of globalisation, where the African renaissance offers hope for unity, peace and sustainable development.

Recently, I watched a video that had gone viral featuring Kampala, Uganda-based Pentecostal pastor Apostle Grace Lubega demonising cultural surnames, such as Nandawula and Ndawula, which sparked widespread debate. Lubega claimed these names bore curses and misfortunes, urging his followers to abandon them.

It is disheartening that even Jesus Christ, in whose name Lubega garners his following, has Christ as his cultural name.

Perhaps Lubega and like minds think history is for penguins. I wish to remind my African brothers and sisters that “f you do not know where you are coming from, you can’t know where you are going.

From the Mediterranean coast to the South African coast, African surnames from more than 3 000 ethnic tribes, such as Ndawula, Kigongo, Ashantee, Melokuhle, Lethokuhle, Nchimunya and Cheptegei, among hundreds of thousands of others, are deeply rooted in our cultural heritage, passed down through generations.

They serve as more than just names — they connect individuals to their ancestral lineage, acting as a biological GPS that identifies family trees and preserves boundaries.

Each African surname tells a story, rich with cultural significance and indigenous knowledge, passed down through centuries.

Lubega’s stance is not only an attack on these cultural identifiers but also a blow to African heritage. Our surnames embody the richness of African history, which attracts tourism and trade and fosters unity. By rejecting these names, we risk losing an integral part of our identity.

Over time, some Africans have adopted foreign names, particularly from Europe and the Arab world, due to slavery, colonialism, Christianity and Islam.

Unfortunately, this has led to a post-colonial hangover that persists today, as many, including those in the Pentecostal faith, view foreign names as symbols of modernity and salvation.

Yet, in countries such as India, China, and South Korea, despite the impact of colonialism, people have held onto their indigenous surnames, preserving their languages and cultural values.

Our surnames go beyond mere identification — they help protect and conserve our environment, unifying families with their ancestral lands. They serve as moral anchors, deterring individuals from participating in harmful behaviour.

The moral decay in today’s African society could, in part, stem from our abandonment of cultural values like surnames in favour of perceived modernity.

A prime example of the significance of surnames in African culture is the story of Kunta Kinte, a slave whose cultural identity was stripped away, leading to a loss of self. When we discard our cultural surnames, we risk repeating this tragic history, erasing the very essence of who we are.

Countries such as Japan, China and India have thrived while holding on to their cultural identities, proving that preserving culture does not hinder progress. In Uganda, where we have 65 tribes, respect for cultural diversity has helped unite the nation after periods of turmoil.

The Citizenship Act even requires citizens to provide lineage information, starting with a surname, highlighting the practical importance of surnames in official documentation such as passports, identity documents and driving permits.

Beyond citizenship, surnames play a crucial role in preventing incest within African societies, acting as a safeguard for family relationships. In contrast, adopted foreign names offer no such protection.

In conclusion, it is essential that we embrace our cultural surnames and reject the misguided notion that they carry curses.

These names are the soul of our culture, representing the rich tapestry of African heritage, family legacies and indigenous knowledge.

As Africans, it is our duty to preserve and protect our surnames, especially in an age of globalisation, where the African renaissance offers hope for unity, peace and sustainable development.

Let us take pride in our cultural heritage, for it is through our surnames that we conserve the values and principles that define us as Africans.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.