What drives children to the streets of cities around the world?

Civil war, outright war, insurgencies, poverty, natural disasters, harmful social and cultural norms and stigma are some of the reasons children are on the street. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On my way to the World Children’s Day commemoration venue in Uganda’s capital Kampala on 20 November I saw overwhelming numbers of seemingly abandoned children on the streets in destitute conditions — despairing, malnourished and even starving.

The street children in Kampala and its suburbs are just a fraction of the number of children around the world deprived of a decent childhood and their fundamental human rights.

There are roughly 150 million street children worldwide, of which 30 million are in Africa, 30 million in Asia and 60 million in Latin America, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. In Africa there are more than 25 000 street children in Kampala (Uganda), 11 830 in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), 30 000 in Accra (Ghana) and 300 000 in Nairobi and other urban centres in Kenya, notes the Consortium for Street Children.

These children under the the highways and on the lanes and streets in cities and suburbs are accorded the name “street child” but the United Nations Children’s Fund distinguishes between different kinds of street children. Street-living children have cut ties with their families; street-working children help provide an income for their families and don’t usually sleep on the streets; and street-family children live on the streets with their families.

Children and adolescents exposed to street life can be recruited as child soldiers, exposed to trafficking, abuse alcohol and drugs, enter the world of crime, engage in high-risk sexual behaviours leading to unwanted pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections and HIV/Aids. They are also prone to depression and feelings of suicide.

The Consortium for Street Children notes that, “Children can be used as tools to carry out organised and disorganised crimes for money, such as theft, drug trafficking and prostitution.”

The reasons children end up on the street are numerous, with poverty being an obvious one. The Consortium for Street Children also lists civil unrest and wars that destroy communities and families.

Conflicts have shattered the future of millions of children in countries around the world, rendering them homeless — from Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Myanmar, Haiti, Turkey and Yemen.

Natural disasters, including those driven by the climate crisis, which also displace huge numbers of people and destroy communities, render children homeless.

Children might also run away to the streets because they are stigmatised for having mental health impairments, HIV or their gender identity is nonconforming.

The children I saw on Kampala’s streets reminded me of the endless new stories about child abuse and neglect.

Violence is a leading factor depriving children of a decent childhood and adolescence and a bright future. This violence takes many forms — psychological, emotional, physical and sexual.

According to the World Health Organisation, “Exposure to violence at an early age can impair brain development and damage other parts of the nervous system, as well as the endocrine, circulatory, musculoskeletal, reproductive, respiratory and immune systems, with lifelong consequences.

“As such, violence marred on children can negatively affect cognitive development and results in educational and vocational under-achievement.”

According to the National Children’s Alliance, “a billion children globally are estimated to experience sexual violence” while a report by the African Partnership to End Violence Against Children stated that “one in four children experience sexual violence”.

“Gender-based violence has led to family break-ups, parent absenteeism and multidimensional poverty that may expose children and adolescents to destitution, crime, child labour, illiteracy, illnesses, mental health problems and death.”

Children and adolescents often flee to the streets to get away from abuse by parents and caregivers at home. And abusive parents and caregivers might themselves have been victims of childhood violence.

Many boys run away because of physical violence inflicted by their fathers. In our African cultural set-up it is believed that beating a boy child is the way to discipline them.

Girls are subjected to genital cutting, spiritual rituals and child marriages. According to the African Partnership to End Violence Against Children report, “Three million girls are at risk of genital cutting in Africa while 15 million are married every year.”

Mitigating the underlying causes of the factors driving children to the streets is essential. We need to seriously reconsider cultural and social norms and values, as well as stereotypes that are harmful and abusive.

Crucially, it is essential that child protection laws are adequate and enforced. As should be the laws against gender-based violence. A holistic policy framework on a national child protection strategy, strengthening collaborative efforts and toll-free lines to report abuse and get help are other ways to help deal with the issue.

Local councillors, security authorities and the media need to identify and monitor hotspots for violence and provide response services.

Civil society and local councils must work together to establish shelters for the survivors of child violence and gender-based violence.

Social upliftment and poverty alleviating programmes that reduce gaps in income generation need to be introduced

It’s also necessary to ensure that all children go to school and receive an education that includes life skills.

From Accra, Cairo, Kampala and Nairobi to Cape Town, and other cities around the world, every child deserves a decent childhood and a happy life.

Nelson Mandela stated that, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.”

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.