Telemedicine and HIV/Aids prevention: A progressive path or an uncertain leap?

Providing healthcare remotely should not be merely a technological advancement but a human-centred revolution. (Photo by Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In healthcare, as in life, the means are as important as the end. As we manage the HIV/Aids epidemic, we find ourselves at a crossroads.

The advent of telemedicine — the use of technology, such as video calls, apps or online platforms to provide healthcare services and consultations remotely — offers transformative potential, but it also prompts critical questions: are we advancing thoughtfully, or are we rushing ahead in the name of innovation?

The 2024 World Aids Day theme, “Take the rights path: My health, my right”, emphasises the imperative for health systems to uphold the rights of people.

Against this backdrop, telemedicine, often championed as a healthcare game-changer, raises fundamental questions about equity, ethics and effectiveness. Can telemedicine ensure equitable healthcare while safeguarding individual rights, or does its rapid implementation risk widening disparities and leaving vulnerable populations behind?

South Africa remains the epicentre of the global HIV/Aids epidemic, with 8.45 million people living with HIV and nearly 150,000 people acquiring HIV annually. Despite significant strides in prevention and treatment, the following persistent barriers necessitate innovative approaches:

Geographic disparities : Many rural and underserved areas lack adequate healthcare infrastructure, limiting access to critical services such as antiretroviral therapy and pre-exposure prophylaxis.

: Many rural and underserved areas lack adequate healthcare infrastructure, limiting access to critical services such as antiretroviral therapy and pre-exposure prophylaxis. Stigma and discrimination : Fear of judgment and societal backlash continue to deter people from seeking care, particularly for preventive measures.

: Fear of judgment and societal backlash continue to deter people from seeking care, particularly for preventive measures. Mobile populations: Migrant workers and cross-border communities, common across the Southern African Development Community region, face unique barriers to maintaining treatment continuity and accessing consistent care.

Telemedicine offers innovative solutions to these difficulties. Virtual consultations, digital adherence tools and online support services provide opportunities to bridge gaps in care delivery. But its role in HIV/Aids prevention also invites deeper questions: is telemedicine a progressive leap forward, or does its uneven implementation risk exacerbating existing inequalities?

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the global adoption of telemedicine, reshaping healthcare delivery in profound ways. For HIV/Aids prevention and treatment, Telemedicine presents several advantages:

Discreet and accessible services : Digital platforms allow people to access care without the stigma often associated with in-person visits, particularly in regions where HIV/Aids remains highly stigmatised.

: Digital platforms allow people to access care without the stigma often associated with in-person visits, particularly in regions where HIV/Aids remains highly stigmatised. Continuity of care for mobile populations : Telemedicine enables cross-border consultations, ensuring that migrant workers and other mobile populations can maintain uninterrupted care.

: Telemedicine enables cross-border consultations, ensuring that migrant workers and other mobile populations can maintain uninterrupted care. Patient-centred design: Digital tools prioritise the needs of users, offering convenient, flexible, and tailored solutions.

Emerging research underscores these benefits. Studies have shown that telemedicine can improve medication adherence, enhance patient engagement, and foster positive perceptions of care. For people facing logistical or social barriers, Telemedicine represents a vital lifeline.

Despite its promise, telemedicine is not without problems. In fact, its rapid expansion has raised several critical concerns that require immediate attention:

Digital exclusion: Access to telemedicine platforms presumes access to technology — a luxury not afforded to everyone. Many people in rural or underserved areas don’t have smartphones, reliable internet connectivity or the digital literacy needed to navigate telemedicine platforms effectively. This digital divide risks creating a two-tiered system where the most vulnerable are left behind.

Data privacy and security risks: Protecting patient confidentiality is particularly critical in the context of HIV/Aids, where stigma can lead to severe social repercussions. Telemedicine platforms must adopt stringent data protection measures, especially in regions where digital infrastructure and governance are still developing.

Quality of care concerns: Some argue that Telemedicine cannot fully replicate the nuances of in-person care. Physical examinations, direct patient-provider interactions and the ability to respond to non-verbal cues are often compromised in virtual settings. Ensuring that Telemedicine meets or exceeds the standards of traditional care is a formidable challenge.

Scalability and sustainability: While Telemedicine solutions have proven effective in pilot programmes or resource-rich settings, questions remain about their scalability in underfunded regions. Are these solutions truly adaptable to the realities of South Africa’s healthcare landscape?

South Africa’s experiences with Telemedicine offer valuable insights into the global debate on innovation in HIV/Aids prevention. While Telemedicine platforms provide technological solutions, they cannot replace the essential role of healthcare providers. Doctors, in particular, remain central to ensuring the quality and effectiveness of care.

Remote consultations by trained physicians are critical for maintaining high standards of care. For many people living with HIV, the presence of a knowledgeable and empathetic doctor can significantly influence adherence to treatment and overall health outcomes. Doctors consulting remotely can:

Provide timely interventions for complications or side effects.

Adjust treatment regimens based on patient progress.

Offer emotional support, which is often a cornerstone of effective long-term care.

But the inclusion of telemedicine requires significant investment in training and infrastructure. Healthcare providers must develop technical skills to use digital platforms and interpersonal skills to build trust and rapport in virtual settings. Clear guidelines and standards are also essential to ensure consistency in care delivery, whether consultations occur in person or online.

The ethical concerns surrounding telemedicine are not unique to South Africa; they resonate globally. South Africa’s journey highlights the need for culturally sensitive, patient-centred solutions supported by robust public-private collaborations.

The ICT and Digital Economic Masterplan for South Africa emphasises rethinking telemedicine beyond traditional clinical frameworks. A multidisciplinary approach is critical, addressing:

Infrastructure development : Ensuring equitable access to technology in underserved areas.

: Ensuring equitable access to technology in underserved areas. Digital literacy and training : Empowering both healthcare providers and users to navigate digital platforms effectively.

: Empowering both healthcare providers and users to navigate digital platforms effectively. Data management and integration : Enabling secure and seamless exchange of information across healthcare systems.

: Enabling secure and seamless exchange of information across healthcare systems. Policy and regulation: Establishing frameworks that safeguard health rights and promote accountability.

By prioritising these pillars, South Africa can create a telemedicine ecosystem that advances healthcare delivery while promoting equity, inclusivity and sustainability.

Telemedicine represents both an opportunity and a challenge. On the one hand, it offers transformative potential to address longstanding barriers in HIV/Aids prevention and care. On the other, it raises ethical, logistical and equity concerns that cannot be ignored.

True progress in healthcare is not measured solely by technological innovation but by the extent to which that innovation is inclusive, equitable, and respectful of diverse experiences. As history has shown, change in healthcare is often slow — and for good reason. A cautious approach allows for the development of ethical frameworks, evidence-based practices, and consensus among stakeholders. Telemedicine must not be an exception to this principle.

The question of whether telemedicine is a progressive solution for HIV/Aids prevention is ultimately not one of technology but of humanity. Innovation must serve as a bridge — not a barrier — to equitable, ethical and effective care.

As we reflect on the 2024 World Aids Day theme, “Take the rights path: My health, my right”, let us commit to a future where telemedicine is not merely a technological advancement but a human-centred revolution in healthcare. By prioritising dialogue, collaboration, and inclusivity, we can ensure that Telemedicine becomes a tool for equity, not exclusion—a solution that respects the rights and dignity of all people.

In this vision, Telemedicine is not an uncertain leap but a thoughtful, progressive path toward a healthier, more equitable world. Let us work together to ensure that this path is accessible to all, leaving no one behind.

Rudi de Koker is a project manager at Digital Health Cape Town and a doctoral student at the Africa Centre for HIV/Aids Management at Stellenbosch University. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the university.