Unequal schools mean unequal futures

Bridging the educational divide: Most public schools lack even basic amenities, such as libraries and sanitation. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

The stark difference between public and private schooling in South Africa is a key driver of the structural inequality that blights our society.

Public schools, which serve the majority of our people, continue to face shortages in staff, materials and basic infrastructure. Many learners in underfunded public schools encounter crowded classrooms, limited facilities and overburdened teachers who struggle to give individualised attention.

According to the Department of Basic Education, about 85% of South Africa’s learners are in public schools. The average learner-to-teacher ratio in them exceeds 30:1, with some classes in rural and township areas at 40 learners per teacher.

These challenges, dating back to apartheid, remain largely unaddressed, despite repeated pledges for reform and they continue to shape learners’ futures in ways that are difficult to undo.

Private schools, by comparison, operate in vastly different conditions for the 4% of learners whose families can afford them. With abundant resources, they offer small class sizes, advanced facilities and access to experienced, specialised educators.

They charge annual tuition fees ranging from R70 000 to R200 000 per learner, ensuring access to modern technologies, extracurricular activities and individualised support.

The learner-to-teacher ratio in these schools often hovers around 15:1, enabling a more nurturing environment that encourages learners to pursue both academic and personal interests.

For most public school learners, however, even basic amenities, like libraries and sanitation, are scarce. In fact, more than 78% of public schools lack libraries and over 3 000 schools still use pit latrines, according to a recent report by Equal Education.

At the core of this divide is resource allocation. While the government allocates a significant portion of its budget to education, more than 70% of it is spent on salaries, leaving limited resources for infrastructure, technology and learning materials.

Schools in affluent urban areas benefit from more involved parent networks and community resources, while rural and township schools are left with minimal support. On average, public schools receive R16 000 per learner annually from the government, a fraction of the amount spent in private institutions.

In practical terms, this means larger classes, outdated textbooks and often unmotivated educators who are stretched thin. It’s difficult to inspire learners when teachers are struggling under heavy workloads and lack the tools to foster a stimulating learning environment.

This disparity has a strong psychological dimension as well. Learners in under-resourced schools often compare their conditions to those in wealthier neighbourhoods and internalise a sense of inadequacy.

The societal belief that private education equals success reinforces these feelings, affecting learners’ self-worth and long-term aspirations.

Public school matric pass rates reflect these challenges, with learners from no-fee public schools achieving bachelor pass rates of just 36% compared to the over 90% pass rates in top private schools.

Many learners end up believing their potential is capped simply because of the school they attend. This kind of mental conditioning takes a heavy toll, affecting engagement, academic performance and, ultimately, careers and life choices.

Public school learners, particularly in poorer areas, frequently grapple with issues beyond the classroom. Food insecurity, neighbourhood violence and insufficient access to healthcare make it difficult for learners to prioritise academic success.

While the national literacy rate is at about 87%, these struggles, combined with a lack of basic educational resources, lead to dropout rates that further marginalise already vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, private school learners are largely shielded from such conditions, not only because their schools provide a supportive environment, but also because their communities have better access to social services. This allows them to focus on learning, rather than survival needs, fostering a culture where education is seen as a shared responsibility.

These inequalities don’t just affect academic outcomes but feed directly into South Africa’s broader socio-economic divide. While public school education is often promoted as a means for economic upliftment, it lacks the foundational resources to fulfil that promise.

Research by the National Income Dynamics Study in 2022 found that learners from wealthier households are five times more likely to complete university than those from poorer backgrounds, perpetuating cycles of inequality. As a result, learners from public schools often enter the workforce with fewer qualifications and connections, making it difficult to secure stable, well-paying jobs.

Yet, we should not be fatalist about this. Countries in the Global South, such as India, Brazil and Mexico, have made strides in improving literacy and attendance rates through targeted initiatives.

Kenya, for example, has committed resources to universal primary education, leading to improvements in literacy despite funding constraints.

In South Africa, the contrast between public schooling and the Cuban model shows how a national commitment to education can shape outcomes. In Cuba, where education is a priority, class sizes are smaller, teachers are highly trained and learners have access to free learning materials, nutritious meals and healthcare.

This has resulted in 99.8% literacy rates and a strong educational system that serves all socio-economic groups equally. South Africa can learn from such examples as it works toward reform.

To address the educational divide in South Africa, reform efforts must focus on resource equity and structural improvements in public schools. It’s not just a matter of increasing funding across the board but of targeted support that enables schools to recruit qualified teachers, reduce class sizes and improve facilities.

Curriculum reform is another critical area. Many public school learners are taught through a standard curriculum that doesn’t equip them to handle the social and economic challenges they encounter daily.

A curriculum that fosters critical thinking, practical life skills and self-confidence would help empower learners to break down barriers and approach their futures with optimism, even in difficult circumstances.

Beyond policy and funding, societal attitudes toward education need to shift. Private institutions alone cannot resolve educational disparities and placing public and private schools in a hierarchy only serves to widen the gap.

Community involvement and external support for public schools are crucial. When communities, organisations and individuals work together, they can create mentorship opportunities, supply resources and advocate for reforms that will uplift learners across the country.

The belief that every child, regardless of background, deserves a quality education should guide our shared responsibility.

Our education system reveals our collective priorities. Addressing this divide is not just about giving learners better classrooms and resources but about ensuring every young person has the opportunity to realise their potential and participate meaningfully in society.

The sorry state of education available to most children is a national crisis that requires urgent attention.

Vashna Jagarnath is a curriculum developer, pan-African specialist, historian and trade union educator who works in the office of the general secretary of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.