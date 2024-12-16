Remember what really matters when addressing climate change

The results of climate change have become increasingly impossible to ignore. The alarming shifts in weather patterns and the frequency of extreme climatic events are stark reminders of the urgency of this crisis.

I was going about my business in Johannesburg’s bustling city centre when, amid the cacophony and rush, I noticed two deaf people signing to each other. The sight struck me with a profound sense of beauty — their silent, yet expressive, communication seemed to transcend the surrounding noise. It made me wonder how liberating it might be to not be overwhelmed by the incessant noise of the world?

This thought led me to reflect on the blind — how, in an era dominated by influences that prioritise appearances and superficial displays, I might be untouched by the vanity of such showmanship. In a world where so many invest in how they are perceived, rather than who they truly are, there is a certain elegance in being free from these distractions.

These reflections sent me on a mental journey about life’s complexities. I realised that while those who are differently-abled might, at times, seem shielded from certain burdens — be it noise, deception or the pressures of superficiality — they might also highlight something fundamental about being human.

What we deeply desire is the power to choose: to choose what we see, what we hear and who we wish to become. This ability to choose defines our sense of freedom and authenticity. The extent to which we exercise these choices is the extent to which we feel fully alive and truly ourselves. Ultimately, as humans, we are not merely shaped by our circumstances but by the summation of the choices we make.

As an environmental philosopher, I could not help but reflect, while observing the state of the Johannesburg city centre, on a critical point that environmentalists emphasise in discussions about climate change and sustainability — the importance of preserving choices for future generations.

Beyond the immediate need for action, sustainability is fundamentally about ensuring that those who come after us inherit an environment that allows them the same opportunities we enjoy today. These include the choice to live in a safe and stable environment, free from the growing threats of natural disasters intensified by climate change; the choice to experience the richness of biodiversity, with access to a variety of wildlife and the choice to thrive in an environment that nurtures and sustains life.

These realities make it ever more imperative to address the underlying drivers of climate change. The task before us is not only to mitigate the damage already done but also to reimagine and implement practices that prioritise environmental stewardship, ensuring that the choices we enjoy today remain available for generations to come.

In his book A Perfect Moral Storm: Climate Change, Intergenerational Ethics, and the Problem of Moral Corruption, Stephen Gardiner identifies three critical challenges — what he terms “storms” — that hinder effective action against climate change. These are the global storm, the intergenerational storm and the theoretical storm, collectively referred to as the “perfect moral storm”.

The global storm highlights the geopolitical complexities of addressing climate change, particularly the disputes among nations regarding accountability for carbon emissions and their contributions to environmental degradation.

Different states have varying historical responsibilities, economic capabilities and levels of vulnerability, which often lead to disagreements over who should bear the greatest burden in combating climate change. These disputes exacerbate delays in implementing cohesive, global solutions and reflect the broader challenge of achieving international cooperation on environmental issues.

It is undeniable that the majority of greenhouse gas emissions originate from large corporations, predominantly based in the Global North. Yet, the burden of these emissions disproportionately affects the Global South, where vulnerable communities bear the brunt of environmental degradation and its devastating consequences. This disparity is glaringly evident in the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, many of which are underreported or fail to receive the attention they warrant.

In South Africa, take for instance, recurring floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the contamination of clean water caused by mining activities in Limpopo.

The conventional response to this crisis often advocates for a top-down approach, where major polluters are held accountable and required to significantly reduce emissions while also addressing the damage already caused. While this is undoubtedly essential, I believe a complementary bottom-up approach is equally crucial.

During a recent visit to Johannesburg’s city centre, I was heartened to see cleaning crews working — a commendable effort that represents a step in the right direction. But more can still be done on an individual level. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and active participation, we can collectively contribute to ensuring a clean environment and mitigating the effects of climate change from the grassroots, ensuring that everyone plays a role in creating a more sustainable future.

I believe people should be more conscientious about properly disposing of their waste. Although bins are strategically placed throughout the city (with room for more to be added), many fail to use them effectively. It is disheartening to see people carelessly throw rubbish on the ground, even when a bin is just a few steps away.

Even worse are commuters who roll down their car windows to discard waste, when they could easily have kept it in their car until they reached a proper disposal point.

Another way people can help mitigate environmental degradation is by reducing their use of non-renewable plastics, particularly single-use bags obtained during shopping. While the tax on these bags aims to discourage their use, it has not been sufficient to change habits on a large scale. Instead, people can adopt the practice of bringing reusable shopping bags, a small but effective step toward reducing plastic waste and its detrimental effects on the environment.

Regarding the theoretical storm, Gardiner argues that existing theories aimed at addressing environmental degradation are fundamentally inadequate in effectively tackling the problem. He observes that “even our best theories face basic and often severe difficulties addressing basic issues such as scientific uncertainty, intergenerational equity, contingent persons, nonhuman animals and nature”. This critique highlights the limitations of current frameworks in providing comprehensive solutions to the complex, multifaceted nature of climate change.

Gardiner’s reflections on the intergenerational storm resonate deeply with how I began this article — by emphasising the importance of preserving the choices we currently enjoy for future generations. The question remains: “How can we ensure that the choices and benefits we currently derive from the environment are preserved, or even enhanced, for the generations that follow?” This challenge lies at the heart of both the ethical and practical dimensions of addressing climate change.

A salient argument in environmental discourse is the responsibility we hold to ensure that future generations have access to the same, if not better, life choices than we enjoy today.

Too often, we become consumed by the pursuit of economic growth and technological advancements, overlooking the fact that the most invaluable gift we can offer future generations is a sustainable, life-supporting environment. A thriving planet, rich in biodiversity and ecological balance, is the foundation upon which all progress — technological, economic and social — rests.

The greatest legacy we can leave is one that prioritises life and supports the well-being of all living beings. At future UN Climate Change Conference discussions, we must remember what truly matters — preserving and restoring a nurturing, sustaining environment that will endure for generations to come.

In our pursuit of innovation and advancement, we cannot afford to lose sight of this fundamental goal. By aligning progress with environmental stewardship, we can ensure a future where technological and ecological achievements coexist in harmony.

Emmanuel Anoghena Oboh is a student of philosophy at the University of Johannesburg.