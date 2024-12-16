World Bank’s Mission 300 to invest in electricity in Africa

The World Bank Group, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other collaborators, recently launched Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million people to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030. (Supplied)

The World Bank Group, in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other collaborators, recently launched Mission 300, which aims to connect 300 million people to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

Key areas of focus include ensuring that energy sources remain diversified, clean and sustainable, improving generation, transmission, distribution and regional interconnection, along with sector reforms to ensure affordability, reliability and quality of renewable power.

The funding model relies heavily on private sector investments. The World Bank Group and the AfDB have structured blended financing schemes to attract global investors, offering guarantees, risk-sharing mechanisms and subsidies to de-risk investments.

Mission 300, if executed responsibly, could bridge the continent’s energy gap, spur economic growth, and position Africa as a global leader in green energy. But its reliance on private capital, the risk of debt traps, and delays in just transition strategies pose challenges.

To transform Africa’s energy landscape, Mission 300 needs to prioritise people over profits, ensuring that its benefits are equitably distributed.

Mission 300 will provide electricity to underserved areas in Africa, particularly in rural regions, boosting access to digital tools, healthcare, and education. Access to reliable energy has been shown to improve quality of life and create pathways out of poverty.

Additionally, the renewable energy sector holds enormous potential for job creation. In South Africa, for example, the Redstone Concentrated Solar Power Project has created more than 2,000 jobs, with most going to local residents. Mission 300 needs to emphasise local workforce development, thus leading to economic growth.

Finally, transitioning to renewable energy is crucial for Africa’s climate resilience. With the continent already experiencing severe climate impacts, renewable energy infrastructure can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Projects such as Morocco’s Noor complex have already demonstrated the environmental benefits of large-scale renewable energy.

So far, $65 billion has been committed, with a significant portion channelled into projects under frameworks such as the AfDB’s Desert to Power initiative. This programme alone targets up to 10 gigawatts of solar energy across the Sahel region, intending to power 250 million people.

Mission 300’s reliance on private-sector-led financing models raises concerns about affordability and accessibility for low-income communities. At the recent World Bank annual meetings in Washington, DC, African civil society representatives highlighted these issues, emphasising that profit-driven approaches might prioritise high returns for investors over equitable access to energy.

In Zambia, people living near private solar projects have struggled with prohibitively high energy costs, showing the risk that clean energy solutions could remain out of reach for many. Similarly, in Nigeria, energy prices surged after privatisation, leaving numerous households unable to afford electricity, highlighting the potential risks of such financing structures under Mission 300.

While private-sector investment can rapidly mobilise funds for electrification, it often neglects the social priorities necessary for inclusive energy access.

A significant criticism of Mission 300 centres on its lack of meaningful involvement of local residents, particularly women, and youth. Women in sub-Saharan Africa, for example, are 27% more likely than men to have access to electricity, yet gender-focused initiatives remain limited in Mission 300’s planning. Similarly, while youth unemployment remains a major problem across Africa, few programmes in Mission 300 target skills training for young Africans in the renewable energy sector.

Evidence shows that involving local people in energy projects improves acceptance and ensures that they meet local needs.

Renewable energy projects, while beneficial overall, can have localised environmental effects. Large hydroelectric dams, for instance, may offer clean energy but can disrupt ecosystems and displace communities. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam displaced thousands of people and altered local agricultural practices. Mission 300 must prioritise thorough environmental assessments and include mitigation strategies to minimise the negative effects on local ecosystems and people.

Another concern is the potential for Mission 300 to exacerbate Africa’s debt crisis. Many African countries are already grappling with unsustainable debt levels, limiting their fiscal space to invest in critical infrastructure. Mission 300’s financing models, which blend loans with private investments, could deepen this crisis.

Relying on debt-financed renewable energy projects shifts the burden to African governments and taxpayers, while private investors reap the rewards. If poorly managed, these financial arrangements could lead to a new wave of debt traps, undermining Africa’s long-term economic stability.

A critical blind spot in Mission 300 lies in its failure to adequately address Africa’s broader just transition challenges. While the plan focuses on scaling renewable energy, it largely ignores the social and economic implications of transitioning from fossil fuels. Africa’s fossil fuel sector employs millions, and phasing out this industry without a clear roadmap risks economic destabilisation.

South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) serves as a cautionary tale. Despite securing $8.5 billion in international funding, the programme has been delayed by governance problems, inadequate consultations with people and labour disputes. Mission 300 could face similar hurdles unless it incorporates robust just transition strategies into its framework.

But, by balancing energy access with social and environmental priorities, Mission 300 can power Africa while empowering its people.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa.