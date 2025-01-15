Can the GNU deliver on its promises?

The government of national unity’s legacy will be determined by its ability to inspire hope, rebuild trust and foster public participation. (@PresidencyZA/X)

As South Africa enters 2025 under the leadership of its second government of national unity (GNU), the coalition of the ANC, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and eight other smaller parties represents a critical juncture in the country’s political landscape. Born out of necessity after the 2024 elections yielded no outright majority, the GNU reflects an effort to prioritise inclusivity and national interest. Yet, its success depends on its ability to deliver meaningful public participation and address the systemic problems that threaten South Africa’s democracy.

The GNU’s promise of inclusivity is grounded in foundational principles of transparency, accountability, and community involvement. Its proposed national dialogue aims to involve a broad spectrum of stakeholders in shaping national policies, fostering civic empowerment, and bridging the gap between government actions and public expectations. With a focus on urgent issues such as unemployment, economic reform and service delivery, the GNU has an opportunity to build trust by enhancing mechanisms for public feedback and participatory governance.

But this vision is far from guaranteed. The coalition faces significant ideological divisions, particularly on contentious issues such as land reform and healthcare, which could derail its efforts. Past coalition experiences, especially at municipal levels, have been plagued by instability and inefficiencies, raising concerns about the GNU’s capacity to deliver. Compounding these challenges is the rise of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, reflecting an electorate that is both disillusioned and increasingly fragmented.

Adding to the complexity is the growing concern over government surveillance. As digital technologies advance, the potential for secret surveillance of citizens’ activities has sparked fears about privacy and civil liberties. While surveillance is often justified as necessary for national security, opaque practices can erode trust in governance. Citizens must remain vigilant, advocating for robust oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse. Governments, for their part, must strike a delicate balance between ensuring security and protecting individual freedoms, with transparency as a guiding principle.

The GNU’s ultimate test lies in its ability to transcend political rivalries and focus on its mandate. Transparent communication, decisive action on socio-economic issues, and genuine collaboration among coalition partners are essential. Without these, the coalition risks deepening public disillusionment and further eroding trust in democratic institutions.

The shift toward multi-party governance has coincided with growing disillusionment with traditional party politics, signalling a changing political landscape. Political alternatives are gaining traction, raising questions about the country’s direction as the 2026 municipal elections approach.

In townships such as Tembisa and Winnie Mandela, the harsh realities of life paint a troubling picture. People, frustrated by ineffective policing, have resorted to gating streets with boom barriers and turning to mob justice, a dangerous trend that underscores the erosion of state authority.

Budget cuts have further exacerbated inequalities in education. Despite policy frameworks aimed at bridging historical disparities, systemic racism persists, particularly in former Model C schools. Addressing these issues is crucial to ensuring equitable opportunities for all.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, declining voter turnout is a warning sign. Apathy and frustration with unfulfilled promises could plunge the nation into further uncertainty. To avoid this, decisive action is needed now.

Political leaders, policymakers and citizens must come together to address South Africa’s challenges.

Kholwani Simelane is a youth environmental social activist and Freddy Mathekga is a communications professional focusing on transparency, public accountability and equitable access to information.