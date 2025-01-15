Ensure the national minimum wage is a living wage

Many workers, particularly in the agriculture and domestic work categories, barely make enough to meet their basic needs (Gallo)

South Africa’s national minimum wage increase from R25.42 to R27.58 an hour in March last year reflects a shift towards fairer compensation for employees across various sectors, including domestic and agricultural workers.

Although this wage increase marks progress, a minimum wage alone does not guarantee a living wage — one that provides the means to live with dignity and meet essential needs.

Roughly 432 million small-scale farms produce an estimated 46% of the world’s food. Despite their critical contribution, research suggests most struggle to earn enough to fulfil basic needs — food, housing, healthcare, education, transport and small savings. This stark reality underscores the importance of ensuring the minimum wage is a living wage.

As economic pressures persist, the urgency to achieve equitable income levels for workers has become a focal point for advocates and organisations alike. According to Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, the national minimum wage ensures a “floor level” below which no employee should be paid, protecting workers from exploitation.

Yet, with inflation and rising costs of living, earning a living wage remains a distant goal for many. This has sparked renewed calls for fair compensation that extends beyond basic wage compliance, emphasising the need for wages to grow at rates above inflation, linked to economic indicators that directly affect workers’ daily lives.

A living wage means that individuals can cover basic needs such as food, shelter and education without falling into a cycle of poverty. South Africa’s current minimum wage improvements are a step in the right direction, but we must continue pushing for wage structures that truly support a decent standard of living.

To further this goal, Fairtrade Africa’s Be Fair Right Now initiative is urging consumers and businesses to choose Fairtrade certified products that align with Fairtrade standards. These standards support fair pricing and living wages, with a focus on helping farmers and workers achieve a sustainable income that fosters financial stability and long-term security. The standards go beyond covering production costs to contribute to community development, with initiatives supported by these premiums including building schools, improving healthcare and investing in sustainable agriculture.

As South Africa’s national minimum wage commission considers future increases, projected changes for 2025 are expected to keep pace with economic realities. Through ongoing consultations, the government has committed to annual wage hikes that exceed inflation rates, aligning with the CPI to help workers retain purchasing power.

The process invites input from stakeholders, unions, and businesses to determine a fair increase that reflects both the economic landscape and the basic needs of workers. The employment and labour department is seeking feedback from citizens on potential adjustments to ensure a balanced approach, factoring in inflation, collective bargaining outcomes, and the economic viability of small and medium enterprises.

Zinhle Ndlovu is the head of the Southern Africa region at Fairtrade Africa. Visit Fairtrade’s Be Fair Right Now campaign page, take the quiz, and discover how your choices can support living wages and fairer incomes for workers.