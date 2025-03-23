Much more than grapes is growing in the Winelands

Bosch or beach: Devonbosch is a new city in the Winelands, and its planned Klei ApartHotel promises to be part of innovations in urban living, such as traffic-busting ‘super-basement’ plans. Photo: Supplied

The Cape Winelands, long celebrated for its rolling vineyards, majestic mountains and world-class wines, is experiencing a renaissance of a different kind. Beyond the charm of its historic wine farms and towns, the region is buzzing with energy as new estates and commercial developments spring up, blending luxury living with the area’s natural beauty.

In its latest report, New World Wealth stated that the Franschhoek, Paarl and Stellenbosch areas are now home to 3 200 South African dollar millionaires. This makes these areas the fourth-largest concentration of ultra-wealthy individuals in the country.

The area from Stellenbosch to Paarl is evolving into a hotspot for innovative and bespoke residential and mixed-use projects, attracting everyone from dollar millionaires to young professionals, growing families and retirees seeking a slice of this idyllic lifestyle.

It’s time to talk about some of these exciting additions to the Winelands landscape.

The Klei ApartHotel at the Devonbosch precinct stands out as a fresh and bold offering. It signals a shift toward sophisticated, community-focused living in the heart of the Winelands. This will be the first purpose-built aparthotel in the area.

There are 41 apartments and 62 aparthotel units for sale directly from the developer. One-bedroom units cost R3 350 000, and monthly levies are R2 672. Two-bedroom units cost R4 350 000, and monthly levies are R4 117.

They are offering buyers a rental guarantee of 8% for the first three years from the date of transfer. Fourteen days can be used annually for personal use at Klei Aparthotel.

Totalstay is a leading aparthotel operator in South Africa, having been established in 2014. It manages more than 700 keys (this is the lingo used to refer to hotel rooms in the hospitality industry) at 15 apart­hotels and boutique hotels. It will take on the short-term rental management of a real estate investment in the Klei Aparthotel. Completion of this development is set for 2026.

The hotel will have its own sky bar and entertainment area, along with a rooftop splash pool. Guests will also be able to use co-working spaces, the wellness spa and the clay cellar, where they can taste fine local wines.

SquareTurn, the developer behind Devonbosch — a new city in the Winelands — says it will invest R38 billion over the next 25 years.

Reghard Goussard, executive director of sales marketing at SquareTurn, says 132 000 units will be created over this period. SquareTurn Developments is in partnership with a Belgium consortium.

Devonbosch has a land area of over 280 hectares. Phase one includes 80ha of approved mixed-use space and 650 000m2 of bulk.

The mixed-use precinct offers residential apartments and penthouses for sale, office space, retail space and now the Winelands’ first aparthotel. It also offers a bouquet of physical and cultural activities, such as mountain biking and running trails, extreme golf, e-foiling, water activities on multiple dams, a soccer academy, gym, music academy and an art gallery. Plans are also in the pipeline to open schools and a university.

Further amenities in the precinct include the Ischia Italian Restaurant, Super Sconto Deli, Brickfields Café, a 24-hour pharmacy, a tertiary educational precinct and medical facilities.

The feature at Devonbosch that I find most intriguing is one I have not seen in the Winelands, especially not of this size — a “super-basement concept”. It will be an underground parking and logistics network that removes vehicles from the surface level, all in the name of creating a pedestrian-first precinct. We shall have to wait to see if this makes a dent in the Winelands’ traffic problems.

The Winelands continues to experience a wave of growth in all aspects of the region: wine routes, golf estates, polo fields and the coming-soon Cape Winelands Airport. Nicholas Ferguson, a director from Cape Winelands Airport, mentioned that they expect the airport to be open and operational by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

He could not confirm the travel routes, but did mention that all domestic routes would be included. This is going to change the game for commuters in the surrounding area and, more importantly, the traffic.

I used to think of the Winelands as my weekend escape — somewhere to sip wine and stare at the scenery. But now, the number of people moving there and the number of square meters in the pipeline for development are mind-blowing.

In the past 10 years, developers have reimagined this region, introducing estates and precincts that cater to needs without sacrificing the area’s soul. It seems as if development in these areas is on steroids. When it comes to retail, you just need to look at how many shopping malls and community centres are being developed in Paarl.

Parel Berg Shopping Centre is under construction in Wemmershoek Road by Dorpstraat. The 7 400m2 mall, which will have 30 shops and is planned to open in October this year, will have Woolworths and Dischem as its anchor tenants. It will compete with the 9 000m2 Drakenstein Mall, which is a stone’s throw away and was recently sold by Shoprite Checkers to retail specialists FPG Holdings.

Also to note is that Optenhorst Village shopping centre in Paarl opened in September last year and was also developed by Dorpstraat. That’s a lot of shopping centres in a short space of time.

Also under construction in the Paarl area, and according to SVA International’s website, is a 50 000m2 mixed-use development. “Paarl Junction is a project that is far more than your standard retail centre, the design explores the idea of truly integrating a wide range of experiences into the stunning landscape,” according to the website.

Places such as Paarl, Stellenbosch, and Franschhoek are no longer just weekend getaways — they’re becoming permanent homes for a growing population drawn by the promise of security, sustainability and a vibrant lifestyle.

Stellenbosch welcomes more than 500 000 visitors annually, so it’s no wonder some choose to settle in the area or nearby.

Another development that has piqued my interest is Mount Vernon Estate, which sits between Stellenbosch, Paarl and Simondium, with easy access to the N1 and R44. It has its own gym, clubhouse, 25m lap pool, a padel court and large green park for residents to use.

Jessica Kolver-Louw of Louw & Coetzee Properties said she is marketing plots for development. There will be three phases of plot sales and three phases of turnkey home developments. They are now in the third phase of plot sales, with prices ranging from R1 895 000 to R3 850 000.

The first phase of the turnkey home offerings has already sold out, and phase two will launch later this year. The majority of the estate’s erven range from 800m2 to 900m2, and the levies are R1 850 a month.

New estates are rapidly popping up, each with its own unique spin. Fancy a huge house with your own vineyard in a private security estate? You got it.

Some focus on luxury, while others emphasise eco-friendly designs or family-oriented communities with schools and parks. What ties them together is a commitment to preserving the Winelands’ charm — think tree-lined streets, mountain views and easy access to wine-tasting routes — while adding contemporary conveniences such as high-speed internet, retail hubs and recreational facilities.

It’s a balancing act that’s exploding the Winelands economy and turning the region into a magnet for investment and relocation.

Ask Ash examines South Africa’s property, architecture and living spaces. Continue the conversation with her on email ([email protected]) and X (@askashbroker).