‘Under the Volcano’ film screened

The ambassador of Ukraine, Liubov Abravitova (left), the European Union’s Sandra Kramer (centre) and the ambassador of PolandAdam Burakowski (right) attend the screening

On 29 May, the European Union and the embassies of Poland and Ukraine in South Africa hosted a premier screening of the award-winning film, Under the Volcano, at Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September 2024, is directed by Polish director Damian Kocur.

It is a portrayal of the emotional state of the young Ukrainian family, which is struck by the outbreak of war on the last day of their vacation in Tenerife, Spain. Their return to Kyiv turns out to be impossible because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

HE Sandra Kramer of the European Union addressed guests, saying: “Together, the EU and partners continue to work towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.”

She said the EU is unwavering in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.