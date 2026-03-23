If we cannot see the most vulnerable, our development plans will always fall short

Development statistics tell us what has happened. They show us how many children have dropped out of school, how many young people are unemployed and how many households remain trapped in poverty. (Oupa Nkosi)

When President Cyril Ramaphosa recently acknowledged that several targets of the National Development Plan are unlikely to be achieved by 2030, it was a moment of welcome honesty. Development plans are often written with ambition but progress toward them is rarely assessed with the same candour. Recognising that the country may fall short of its aspirations invites a deeper national conversation about why.

There are, of course, many explanations. Over the past decade, South Africa has faced significant external and internal shocks: the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, intensifying geopolitical tensions, climate-related pressures and the lasting damage of state capture. These factors have slowed economic growth, strained public finances, and weakened the institutional capacity needed to drive development.

Yet acknowledging these constraints should not close the conversation. Instead, it should prompt us to ask a more difficult question: do we fully understand the social realities that make development so difficult to achieve?

Public policy relies heavily on statistics to diagnose problems and track progress. Indicators such as unemployment, school dropout rates, poverty levels and inequality help policymakers measure the country’s development trajectory. But statistics can only capture what is measured. Some of the most profound social vulnerabilities shaping people’s lives remain largely invisible in official datasets.

One such reality is the vulnerability faced by children growing up without parental protection, particularly in communities affected by deep poverty. While any child can lose a parent, poverty often produces a different dynamic: abandonment or prolonged absence linked to migration, economic hardship or fractured family structures. Many children grow up in extended households where caregivers are themselves struggling to survive. Some of these households provide extraordinary care under difficult circumstances. Others cannot shield children from neglect, exploitation or abuse.

By the time these young people appear in official statistics as school dropouts or unemployed youth, the underlying vulnerabilities that shaped their lives may already have been unfolding for years. What the data records is the outcome; the social trauma that preceded it often remains hidden.

These hidden realities raise an important question for development policy. If the full extent of vulnerability is not visible in our statistics, are we fully appreciating the urgency of responding to it?

This question also speaks to the broader issue of state capacity. South Africa’s development challenge is not only about economic growth or fiscal constraints. It is also about whether public institutions have the capability, resources and urgency required to respond to complex social realities.

Across parts of the public service, there are growing concerns about weakening institutional capacity. Vacant posts remain unfilled for extended periods, even as workloads increase. Skilled professionals leave, while responsibilities are redistributed among officials who may already be overstretched or who do not necessarily possess the specialised expertise required. Over time, this erodes institutional memory and slows implementation.

In critical areas such as social protection, these capacity gaps can have serious consequences. For example, the country faces a persistent shortage of social workers, even though vulnerable children often depend on their intervention. In many cases, the state relies heavily on communities to report instances of abuse or neglect before action can be taken. When cases are reported, investigations can take months. When they are not reported, the state may never become aware of the harm at all.

If the human consequences of delayed responses were fully visible, it is worth asking whether society would tolerate such gaps in frontline capacity.

None of this diminishes the importance of the National Planning Commission of South Africa or the broader vision of the National Development Plan. On the contrary, the NDP remains one of the country’s most important long-term frameworks for addressing poverty, unemployment and inequality. But the recent acknowledgement that key targets may not be achieved should encourage deeper reflection about what the state may still be failing to see.

Development statistics tell us what has happened. They show us how many children have dropped out of school, how many young people are unemployed and how many households remain trapped in poverty. But behind every number is a human story often shaped by vulnerabilities that are difficult to measure but impossible to ignore.

If South Africa is to build a capable and responsive state, it must ensure that these hidden realities are brought into the centre of policy conversations. Because when the most vulnerable experiences remain invisible, our plans no matter how ambitious will always struggle to reach those who need them most.

Noluthando Qwelani is a research assistant at the Office of the Presidency, working on economics and public policy research. The views expressed are the author’s own.