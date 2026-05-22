Transformation trajectory on trial

Plan of action: Exclusion in South Africa was historically engineered through law, policy and institutional design. Undoing that legacy inevitably requires deliberate intervention. Photo: Supplied

The challenge to the Legal Sector Code before the Gauteng division of the high court of South Africa is about far more than ownership targets, regulatory design or technical compliance with broad-based black economic empowerment legislation.

At its core, the matter forces South Africa to confront a difficult but unavoidable question: Nearly three decades into democracy, has the legal profession transformed meaningfully or merely cosmetically?

The answer is uncomfortable.

The litigation brought by some of South Africa’s largest corporate law firms — including Bowmans, Webber Wentzel, Werksmans and Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa — raises legitimate concerns about the implementation of the Legal Sector Code gazetted in September 2024.

The firms argue that the code is irrational, unlawful, unconstitutional and practically unworkable, particularly regarding the requirement that large firms achieve 50% black ownership within five years.

The concerns should not be dismissed lightly. Transformation policy that is poorly conceived, procedurally flawed or disconnected from commercial realities risks producing unintended consequences. Law firms are not conventional corporations. Their structures, partnership models, professional obligations and succession arrangements differ materially from those of industrial or retail enterprises. The sustainability of firms, retention of skills, international competitiveness and fiduciary obligations to clients all matter.

Yet it would be equally mistaken to ignore the deeper frustration that gave rise to the Legal Sector Code.

For decades, black legal practitioners have complained — often correctly — that transformation in the upper echelons of the legal profession has proceeded at an intolerably slow pace. Although demographics in candidate attorney programmes and junior professional ranks have changed considerably, ownership, control, premium commercial work and institutional influence remain disproportionately concentrated.

The legal profession occupies a unique position in South Africa’s constitutional order. Lawyers are not merely commercial actors. They are officers of the court, custodians of constitutionalism and gatekeepers to justice and economic participation. A legal sector that remains structurally exclusionary inevitably undermines confidence in both the profession and the broader constitutional project.

That is why this case cannot simply be reduced to a dispute about percentages. At the heart of the debate is whether the trajectory of transformation is sufficient. The answer,

judging by disparities in ownership and briefing patterns, is plainly no.

One of the most compelling arguments advanced by those opposing the challenge is that transformation efforts by some large firms have often been superficial or ephemeral. The problem is not merely representation in recruitment brochures or diversity committees. The real issue is economic participation and institutional power.

Who controls firms?

Who receives the largest commercial briefs?

Who leads transactions?

Who accumulates generational wealth from the profession?

Who sits at the apex of decision-making structures?

The questions matter because economic exclusion in South Africa was historically engineered through law, policy and institutional design. Undoing that legacy inevitably requires deliberate intervention.

Critics of the Legal Sector Code are correct that transformation cannot be achieved through blunt instruments alone. Artificially imposed targets without sufficient regard for operational realities might generate instability, tokenism or unintended distortions. Sustainable transformation must be commercially viable, skills-based and capable of preserving professional excellence.

But defenders of the code are equally correct in warning that perpetual gradualism has become a convenient refuge for institutional inertia.The legal profession cannot continue to invoke complexity indefinitely while substantive ownership patterns remain stubbornly unchanged.

Importantly, the debate should not be framed as a simplistic contest between “competence” and “transformation” or between constitutionalism and empowerment. Such binaries are intellectually dishonest and socially corrosive.

South Africa possesses a deep reservoir of exceptionally capable black legal talent across the Bar, academia, the judiciary and private practice. The real challenge is whether

institutional ecosystems genuinely create pathways for the talent to access ownership, capital accumulation and high-value commercial work at scale.

Equally troubling is the reality that briefing patterns in both the public and private sectors often continue to mirror historical preferences.

Many black-owned and black-led firms remain excluded from lucrative streams of commercial work despite possessing the requisite expertise and capacity. Transformation cannot succeed where economic opportunities remain concentrated in historically dominant networks.

This is precisely why the legal sector’s transformation debate evokes such strong emotions.

For many black practitioners, the issue is not abstract ideology but lived professional experience. It is about encountering invisible ceilings despite qualifications, competence and years of practice. It is about watching transformation celebrated rhetorically while meaningful control remains elusive. At the same time, transformation discourse must guard against unfair personal attacks and racial essentialism.

The public criticism directed at senior counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for representing the applicant firms was misplaced and unfortunate. Advocates operate under the cab-rank rule, a foundational principle of the legal profession that obliges counsel to accept briefs irrespective of personal agreement with a client’s cause, subject to limited exceptions. The integrity of the adversarial legal system depends precisely on this principle.

To suggest that black advocates may represent only politically fashionable causes is illiberal and inconsistent with constitutional values. Some of South Africa’s most important constitutional advances emerged precisely because lawyers represented unpopular litigants or contested positions.

The legitimacy of legal argument does not depend on the race of counsel appearing in court. What matters is whether the courts can facilitate a principled constitutional resolution that balances transformation imperatives with legality, rationality and sustainability. The balance is critical.

If the Legal Sector Code is indeed procedurally flawed or irrationally formulated, the courts must say so. Constitutional democracy requires that even noble objectives be pursued lawfully. But if the challenge merely seeks to preserve concentrations of economic power under the guise of practicality, South Africans should view such resistance with understandable scepticism.

Ultimately, the real question is not whether transformation should occur. That debate was settled constitutionally and morally long ago.

The real debate concerns pace, method, sincerity and accountability.

South Africa’s legal profession stands at an inflection point.

The country cannot afford a legal sector perceived as resistant to meaningful inclusion, nor can it afford transformation frameworks that undermine institutional sustainability or reduce empowerment to compliance arithmetic.

The way forward requires honesty from all sides. Large firms must acknowledge that transformation frustrations are neither imagined nor unreasonable. Government and regulators must recognise that durable reform requires policy precision, consultation and commercially sustainable implementation mechanisms.

Transformation imposed without legitimacy will provoke resistance. Transformation delayed indefinitely will provoke disillusionment.

The challenge before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria therefore represents more than a legal dispute. It is a mirror reflecting South Africa’s unresolved tension between economic justice, constitutional governance, race, power and institutional change.

Whatever the outcome, one reality remains undeniable: the legal profession can no longer rely on symbolic transformation while substantive ownership and economic power remain largely insulated from democratic change.

Tebogo Khaas is the chairperson of Public Interest SA and director of The Ethics Academy