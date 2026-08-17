Portraits of Power celebrates women who changed the course of history

The portrait of Robinson, unveiled during the ceremony, was created by East London artist Bamanye Gugu.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga stressed that celebrating women cannot stop at symbolism.

“A portrait on your wall is a beginning, not a destination,” she said, calling for women to occupy their rightful place wherever decisions are made and power is exercised.

Chikunga urged institutions to move beyond commemorating women to creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation through access to education, capital, technology, leadership, networks and markets.

Her message was particularly poignant as South Africa reflects on the legacy of the women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 to protest against the apartheid government’s pass laws.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the exhibition, with portraits unveiled by representatives of the participating countries.

The exhibition is more than an artistic tribute. It is an invitation to reconsider how history is recorded, whose stories are preserved and how the achievements of women can inspire future generations.

As Chikunga reminded guests, the question should no longer simply be: “Who is the most successful woman?” Instead, she challenged society to ask: “Who is creating the most successful women?”

The Portraits of Power exhibition will now tour South Africa, bringing these stories of courage and leadership to new audiences and ensuring that the women represented are not merely figures of history, but living symbols of possibility.