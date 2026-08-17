Singapore Celebrates 61 Years of Independence and Growing Partnership with South Africa

The High Commission of Singapore in Pretoria celebrated Singapore’s 61st National Day on 6 August, bringing together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders, academics and representatives of civil society to mark the occasion and reflect on the country’s remarkable journey since independence.
High Commissioner Zainal Arif Mantaha highlighted the significance of 2026, which also marks the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s National Pledge. He said the pledge remains more than a ceremonial tradition, representing Singapore’s commitment to unity, justice and equality regardless of race, language or religion.
Drawing parallels between Singapore and South Africa, Mantaha noted that both countries had demonstrated how diversity, when managed wisely, could become a source of strength rather than division. He also reflected on South Africa’s own significant milestones, including the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March.
The High Commissioner emphasised the strengthening relationship between Singapore and South Africa, pointing to growing trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges. He highlighted the launch of the Ugundu Express by Pacific International Lines, strengthening maritime links between Southern Africa and Singapore, as well as the second phase of the Spekboom Restoration Project in the Eastern Cape.
Guest of Honour Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Joel Mohai, congratulated Singapore on its National Day and praised the country’s transformation into a global centre for finance, trade, innovation, education and maritime connectivity.
He noted that diplomatic relations between South Africa and Singapore, established in 1993, have developed into a partnership spanning trade, investment, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, digital innovation, education and skills development.
Both speakers stressed the importance of deeper cooperation in emerging fields including artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green development, sustainable infrastructure and education.
As Singapore enters its seventh decade as an independent nation, the celebration served not only as a tribute to its achievements, but also as a reaffirmation of the enduring friendship and growing partnership between Singapore and South Africa.