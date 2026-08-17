Singapore Celebrates 61 Years of Independence and Growing Partnership with South Africa

The High Commissioner emphasised the strengthening relationship between Singapore and South Africa, pointing to growing trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges. He highlighted the launch of the Ugundu Express by Pacific International Lines, strengthening maritime links between Southern Africa and Singapore, as well as the second phase of the Spekboom Restoration Project in the Eastern Cape.

Guest of Honour Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Joel Mohai, congratulated Singapore on its National Day and praised the country’s transformation into a global centre for finance, trade, innovation, education and maritime connectivity.

He noted that diplomatic relations between South Africa and Singapore, established in 1993, have developed into a partnership spanning trade, investment, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, digital innovation, education and skills development.

Both speakers stressed the importance of deeper cooperation in emerging fields including artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green development, sustainable infrastructure and education.