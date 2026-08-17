Tunisia Bids Farewell to Diplomatic Leader Hasna Tizaoui Dkhillali

She highlighted the extensive work undertaken to connect Tunisian producers and exporters with South African importers and authorities, noting that the initiative required numerous meetings, phone calls and sustained collaboration.

According to the ambassador, Dkhillali was one of the driving forces behind the initiative, helping Tunisian olive oil find its place in the South African market.

“Every bottle we taste this evening reflects your hard work, your commitment and your passion for promoting Tunisia,” Bardaoui said, thanking her deputy for leaving such a meaningful legacy.

In her farewell remarks, Dkhillali reflected on her years in South Africa, describing the experience as “truly unique and unforgettable” and life-changing.

She identified three key pillars of her work at the embassy: strengthening scientific diplomacy, promoting women’s empowerment and introducing Tunisian olive oil to South Africa.

Dkhillali expressed gratitude to the diplomatic community, partners and colleagues for their warmth, support and friendship.

She also paid tribute to Ambassador Bardaoui, whom she described as a role model and an inspiring figure for women in diplomacy.