Jamaica 64 celebrated through sport

The High Commission of Jamaica in Pretoria marked Jamaica's 64th Independence with a vibrant Jamaica 64 Sports Day, bringing together members of the diplomatic community, friends of Jamaica and guests for a day of friendly competition, camaraderie and Jamaican spirit.

Jamaica celebrates its Independence Day on August 6, commemorating the country's independence from British colonial rule in 1962. This year's theme, "United in Celebrating Resilience", highlights the strength, unity and determination of the Jamaican people.

Welcoming guests, high commissioner of Jamaica to South Africa, Her Excellency Joan Thomas Edwards, said the event was designed to showcase one of Jamaica's greatest assets – sport.

"Sports is one of our assets, and this is what we want to market today," she said, encouraging guests to consider Jamaica as a sporting destination.

She noted that Jamaica and South Africa share a strong passion for sport, making it an important area for cooperation and engagement between the two countries.

The high commissioner also highlighted Jamaica's competitive spirit, saying the nation was proud of its sporting achievements and the role sport plays in attracting visitors and promoting the country internationally.

Rather than holding a traditional diplomatic reception, the high commission chose a more informal celebration that would bring people together through sport and entertainment.

"We didn't want a regular reception. We wanted an opportunity where everybody from all walks of life could come, mix and enjoy the day," Edwards said.

The event featured sporting activities and friendly races, with diplomatic representatives and guests taking part in the fun and competitive atmosphere.

The high commissioner paid tribute to the high commission team for organising the event and acknowledged the presence of fellow high commissioners and ambassadors.