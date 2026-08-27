Tapping into Africa's potential

Africa's economic narrative is changing — driven not by sentiment but by investment, infrastructure, innovation and a growing determination to turn the continent's enormous potential into tangible opportunities.

This was the message at a recent engagement hosted by Africa Rising Global, a Dubai strategic market-access and positioning firm working across South Africa and Africa.

The organisation operates at the intersection of government, diplomacy, trade facilitation and commercial partnerships, helping connect investors and businesses with opportunities across African markets.

Speaking on behalf of the group of African heads of diplomatic missions in South Africa, Andre Nzapayeke said the meeting came at an important moment for Africa.

"The narrative around Africa is changing. Not because of sentiment but because of substance," he said.

Nzapayeke highlighted sustained investment in infrastructure, new airports, major bridges, digital transformation and human-capital development as evidence of the continent's progress. He also pointed to the growing participation of women in business, government and professional sectors.

Africa's demographic outlook, he said, presented challenges and unprecedented economic opportunities. By 2050, one in four people globally is expected to be African, creating a vast consumer market supported by a young workforce and an expanding middle class.

Nzapayeke said Africa needed more than traditional aid, calling for technology transfer, co-creation, long-term investment, skills development and the strengthening of value chains.

He welcomed Africa Rising Global's objective of moving "from theory to delivery" — with partnerships signed, capital deployed and measurable impact achieved.

Jacques Baril, the chairperson of Africa Rising Global and the Africa Caribbean Business Forum, echoed the call for action.

He spoke passionately about connecting investment with tangible projects that can deliver measurable benefits for communities.

A former ambassador of Haiti to South Africa and former dean of the Caribbean Community and the Group of Latin America and the Caribbean Countries, Baril brings more than two decades of diplomatic experience to the organisation's work in building relationships between governments, investors and businesses.

Baril also highlighted initiatives aimed at supporting young people in rural communities through technology. Among the plans are programmes to provide computers and digital resources to schools, helping young people gain access to the tools and skills required to participate in the digital economy.

Ambassador Maud Dlomo, the deputy director-general for the Americas and Europe at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, reinforced the importance of investing in young people, skills development and future leadership, particularly in rural communities.

She said meaningful progress required stronger partnerships between government, business and communities, ensuring that economic development reached beyond major urban centres.

A key area of Africa Rising Global's work is the continent's growing potential as a competitive destination for textile and apparel manufacturing. The organisation has established manufacturing relationships across Lesotho, Kenya, Madagascar and Mauritius, each offering different capabilities, skilled workforces and preferential access to international markets.

Lesotho has approximately 40 garment and textile factories, while Kenya offers vertically integrated textile capacity and proximity to the port of Mombasa. Madagascar has developed a substantial textile workforce and strong access to international markets, while Mauritius provides premium, design-led manufacturing.

Africa Rising Global places strong emphasis on ethical sourcing, fair labour, compliance, sustainability and local economic development, supported by factory auditing, quality control, skills development and in-country representation.

The organisation's broader vision is to help position Africa as an emerging market and a destination for sustainable investment, manufacturing, innovation and long-term partnerships.