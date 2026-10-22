Desert charm, billion-rial ambitions

Tourism: Discovering Oman’s contrasts With an area of about 309 500km² and a coastline stretching 3 165km, Oman offers golden deserts, rugged mountains, historic forts and turquoise natural pools. The capital, Muscat, is an excellent starting point, blending contem-porary development with traditional architecture and a rich maritime heritage.

South African passport holders can enter visa-free for eligible short stays, subject to immigration requirements. Passports are stamped on arrival, although travellers should confirm the latest entry conditions and permitted length of stay before departure.

Beyond Muscat, Nizwa offers an authentic glimpse into Omani life. Visiting its Friday livestock market was a highlight, particularly watching the lively goat auctions as farmers and buyers gathered to trade. I also enjoyed tasting traditional Omani bread prepared by a woman — a simple experience that captured the warmth of local hospitality.

Nearby, Nizwa Fort showcases impressive defensive architecture, while traditional music and sword performances bring Omani heritage to life. Bahla Fort, the country’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, offers another fascinating glimpse into its architectural past.

The mountain scenery of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, or the Green Mountain, provides a dramatic change of pace. At about 2 000m above sea level, the five-star Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort overlooks spectacular canyons. Its cliffside infinity pool and Diana’s Point viewpoint offer breathtaking panoramas. Finding South African wine on the restaurant menu was a welcome reminder of the connections between our countries.

The region is also famous for its pink Damask roses, traditionally harvested by hand in spring. Their petals are distilled into fragrant rose water and precious rose oil, used in Omani hospitality, skincare and perfumery. Another memorable stop was Misfat Al Abriyeen, a historic mountain village of stone and mud-brick houses built into steep rocky slopes. Ancient falaj irrigation channels nourish terraces growing dates, bananas, pomegranates and other crops. After lunch, a honey-tasting experience introduced me to varieties including mangrove, ginger and saffron honey — some of the finest I have tasted.

Recognised through the UN World Tourism Organisation’s Best Tourism Villages initiative, Misfat Al Abriyeen demonstrates how preserving heritage can support sustainable, community-led tourism.

No visit is complete without seeing a wadi, a valley or riverbed often framed by dramatic canyons, palm groves and clear natural pools. These landscapes offer opportunities for hiking, swimming and photography. Oman is a year-round destination. Winter brings warm sunshine, while the southern Dhofar region transforms during the khareef season, generally from late June to September. Cooler temperatures, mist and greenery make Salalah particularly appealing during this period.