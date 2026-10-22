Desert charm, billion-rial ambitions

Oman is a country of contrasts, where ancient traditions, dramatic landscapes and warm hospitality meet an ambitious vision for economic transformation.
During my recent visit to the Sultanate, I explored Muscat, Duqm, Nizwa, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Sohar and the picturesque village of Misfat Al Abriyeen. The journey revealed two sides of Oman: a compelling tourism destination and an emerging investment hub shaped by Oman Vision 2040.
For South Africans, the country offers Arabian culture, outdoor adventure and luxury hospitality. For businesses, its strategic location, natural resources and economic diversification programme present opportunities beyond traditional oil and gas industries.
Tourism: Discovering Oman’s contrasts
With an area of about 309 500km² and a coastline stretching 3 165km, Oman offers golden deserts, rugged mountains, historic forts and turquoise natural pools. The capital, Muscat, is an excellent starting point, blending contem-porary development with traditional architecture and a rich maritime heritage.
South African passport holders can enter visa-free for eligible short stays, subject to immigration requirements. Passports are stamped on arrival, although travellers should confirm the latest entry conditions and permitted length of stay before departure.
Beyond Muscat, Nizwa offers an authentic glimpse into Omani life. Visiting its Friday livestock market was a highlight, particularly watching the lively goat auctions as farmers and buyers gathered to trade. I also enjoyed tasting traditional Omani bread prepared by a woman — a simple experience that captured the warmth of local hospitality.
Nearby, Nizwa Fort showcases impressive defensive architecture, while traditional music and sword performances bring Omani heritage to life. Bahla Fort, the country’s first Unesco World Heritage Site, offers another fascinating glimpse into its architectural past.
The mountain scenery of Al Jabal Al Akhdar, or the Green Mountain, provides a dramatic change of pace. At about 2 000m above sea level, the five-star Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort overlooks spectacular canyons. Its cliffside infinity pool and Diana’s Point viewpoint offer breathtaking panoramas. Finding South African wine on the restaurant menu was a welcome reminder of the connections between our countries.
The region is also famous for its pink Damask roses, traditionally harvested by hand in spring. Their petals are distilled into fragrant rose water and precious rose oil, used in Omani hospitality, skincare and perfumery. Another memorable stop was Misfat Al Abriyeen, a historic mountain village of stone and mud-brick houses built into steep rocky slopes. Ancient falaj irrigation channels nourish terraces growing dates, bananas, pomegranates and other crops. After lunch, a honey-tasting experience introduced me to varieties including mangrove, ginger and saffron honey — some of the finest I have tasted.
Recognised through the UN World Tourism Organisation’s Best Tourism Villages initiative, Misfat Al Abriyeen demonstrates how preserving heritage can support sustainable, community-led tourism.
No visit is complete without seeing a wadi, a valley or riverbed often framed by dramatic canyons, palm groves and clear natural pools. These landscapes offer opportunities for hiking, swimming and photography. Oman is a year-round destination. Winter brings warm sunshine, while the southern Dhofar region transforms during the khareef season, generally from late June to September. Cooler temperatures, mist and greenery make Salalah particularly appealing during this period.
Tourism is an important pillar of Vision 2040, with investment in accommodation, attractions, transport and sustainable experiences intended to create employment and spread economic benefits beyond established destinations.
Investment: Building an economy for the future
Oman Vision 2040 aims to diversify the economy, encourage private-sector growth and develop a sustainable, knowledge-driven future.
With a population of about 5.3 million, Oman is attracting investment across renewable energy, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, fisheries, healthcare, education, technology and tourism.
At the centre of this effort is Invest Oman, the government’s gateway for high-value and strategic investments. For qualifying projects exceeding one million Omani Rial million (R43m), it connects investors with government institutions, tailored services and support throughout the business journey.
Investors can receive guidance on licensing, company registration, partnerships and financing.
Business structures include limited liability companies, joint-stock companies, partnerships and branches of foreign companies.
Oman permits 100% foreign ownership in many business activities, subject to applicable regulations. Incentives may include tax exemptions of up to 30 years for eligible activities and residence permits of up to 10 years for qualifying investors.
Its strategic location provides access to major markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Free trade agreements, including those with the US and Singapore, alongside established ports, free zones and special economic zones, support its ambitions as a regional trading hub. Natural resources offer further opportunities. Gypsum, limestone, copper and marble support mineral processing and manufacturing, while the country’s extensive coastline creates potential for seafood processing, aquaculture and exports.
Renewable energy and green hydrogen are particularly significant. With a net-zero emissions target for 2050, Oman is developing its renewable energy capacity and positioning itself in emerging industries such as green hydrogen and green steel. These investments could attract manufacturers seeking lower-carbon production and access to international export markets.
Digital transformation and advanced manufacturing are also priorities under Oman’s Industrial Strategy 2040, alongside improvements to transport infrastructure that strengthen connectivity between industrial centres, ports and international markets.
Financing is available through Future Fund Oman, which has OMR2 billion allocated for investment during 2024–2028, and the Oman Development Bank, which offers eligible investment loans of up to OMR5 million.
Tourism presents substantial investment potential, from hotels and eco-tourism to adventure activities, heritage restoration and improved visitor infrastructure.
The challenge is to ensure that economic growth remains environmentally responsible, creates opportunities for Omani citizens and delivers lasting benefits to communities.
A destination looking ahead
My journey to a country proud of its traditions but focused on the future. From Nizwa’s bustling livestock market to the tranquillity of its mountain villages, the Sultanate offers distinctive experiences rooted in culture and hospitality.
For investors, its strategic location, natural resources and commitment to diversification create opportunities across established and emerging industries. Under Vision 2040, Oman is seeking to build an economy that reaches beyond hydrocarbons, while ensuring tourism and investment contribute to sustainable development.
Oman is a place where the past remains visible in everyday life, while future ambitions are taking shape.