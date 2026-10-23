Côte d’Ivoire Brings the Art of Chocolate and the Flavours of Diplomacy to South Africa

The chocolate celebrations culminated in an intimate dinner hosted by Ambassador Kone at his residence, bringing the week of workshops and activities in South Africa to a close.

Guests were treated to authentic Ivorian cuisine prepared by Chef André Ahiba, whose dishes showcased the rich flavours and culinary traditions of Côte d’Ivoire.

Kabbani reflected on her experiences conducting chocolate-making workshops in South Africa and shared her passion for showcasing Ivorian cocoa and the artistry behind locally produced chocolate.

The dinner offered a fitting conclusion to a programme that extended beyond food, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthening connections between people through shared culinary experiences.

For Côte d’Ivoire, a country internationally associated with cocoa production, the programme provided an opportunity to highlight the value of transforming agricultural resources into premium finished products while celebrating the people and traditions behind them.

From the hands-on workshop at the embassy to the warmth of the ambassador’s residence, chocolate and cuisine became vehicles for cultural diplomacy, demonstrating how food can introduce audiences to a country’s identity, creativity and economic potential.