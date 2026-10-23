Côte d’Ivoire Brings the Art of Chocolate and the Flavours of Diplomacy to South Africa

The Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire in South Africa, in collaboration with its Tourism Office, recently hosted a chocolate-making workshop in Pretoria, offering guests an opportunity to discover the journey of cocoa from the farm to the finished product.
Led by Madame Suzanne Kabbani, an Ivorian master chocolatier and founder of Les Douceurs de Suzanne, the workshop highlighted the craftsmanship, creativity and cultural heritage behind premium Ivorian chocolate.
Established in Côte d’Ivoire in 2006, Les Douceurs de Suzanne produces luxury chocolate made entirely in the country, using cocoa sourced from local producing regions. The brand celebrates the diversity of Ivorian agricultural produce through distinctive flavours and locally inspired infusions, including baobab, tamarind, millet and ginger.
During the demonstration, Kabbani guided guests through the chocolate-making process, illustrating how cocoa beans are transformed from an agricultural product into a finished delicacy. The session provided insight into the skill involved in chocolate production while highlighting the importance of connecting consumers with the origins of the products they enjoy.
Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire, Mr Sakaria Kone, welcomed guests to the embassy and officially opened the workshop. Ahmed Soro played an instrumental role in coordinating the programme, which brought together chocolate enthusiasts and guests interested in the country’s culinary traditions.
Beyond its focus on craftsmanship, the chocolate brand also carries a social mission. Through customer purchases, Les Douceurs de Suzanne supports cocoa-producing farmers in several Ivorian regions, contributing towards financial, educational and medical assistance. The initiative demonstrates how premium food products can create opportunities to support farming communities and strengthen local value chains.
The chocolate celebrations culminated in an intimate dinner hosted by Ambassador Kone at his residence, bringing the week of workshops and activities in South Africa to a close.
Guests were treated to authentic Ivorian cuisine prepared by Chef André Ahiba, whose dishes showcased the rich flavours and culinary traditions of Côte d’Ivoire.
Kabbani reflected on her experiences conducting chocolate-making workshops in South Africa and shared her passion for showcasing Ivorian cocoa and the artistry behind locally produced chocolate.
The dinner offered a fitting conclusion to a programme that extended beyond food, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and strengthening connections between people through shared culinary experiences.
For Côte d’Ivoire, a country internationally associated with cocoa production, the programme provided an opportunity to highlight the value of transforming agricultural resources into premium finished products while celebrating the people and traditions behind them.
From the hands-on workshop at the embassy to the warmth of the ambassador’s residence, chocolate and cuisine became vehicles for cultural diplomacy, demonstrating how food can introduce audiences to a country’s identity, creativity and economic potential.
The celebrations reinforced a simple message: diplomacy is not conducted only in meeting rooms. Sometimes, it begins with a taste of chocolate, continues over a beautifully prepared meal and leaves guests with a deeper appreciation of another country’s culture.