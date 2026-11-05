Türkiye and SA look to a bigger future together

The Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Pretoria marked the 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye with an elegant reception at the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on 29 October.

The occasion brought together members of the diplomatic corps, South African government representatives and invited guests to celebrate Türkiye’s remarkable history while looking towards an increasingly promising partnership with South Africa.

HE Kezban Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgeç, the ambassador of Türkiye to South Africa, welcomed guests and reflected on the significance of Republic Day, commemorating the establishment of the Republic on 29 October 1923 under Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s leadership.

The ambassador highlighted the strong foundations of Türkiye- South Africa relations, noting that although the two countries had different historical experiences, they shared important aspirations for dialogue, development and a more peaceful and inclusive world.

She pointed to the first meeting of the Türkiye-South Africa Binational Commission in 2025 as a milestone that had provided fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation and established a stronger institutional framework for future engagement.

Economic relations remain a key priority, with growing interest from Turkish businesses in South Africa. Yıldırımgeç highlighted opportunities in trade and investment, noting that the anticipated first meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission would provide an opportunity to identify new areas of cooperation, address challenges and bring the two business communities closer.

She also highlighted practical examples of cooperation that benefit communities, including Turkish biotechnology expertise contributing to animal health and food security in South Africa, as well as collaboration in the digitalisation of the taxi sector.

Beyond trade and investment, the ambassador drew attention to the shared values connecting the two nations. She made a particularly meaningful comparison between the humanist traditions of Anatolia and South Africa’s philosophy of Ubuntu, both of which place compassion, generosity, respect and human dignity at their centre.

“Our well-being is closely inked to the well-being of others,” she said, highlighting the importance of solidarity and understanding in a world increasingly affected by conflict and uncertainty.

Yıldırımgeç also addressed international challenges, including the humanitarian suffering in Gaza and Ukraine, stressing Türkiye’s belief that lasting peace required dialogue, diplomacy and respect for international law. She further looked ahead to Türkiye hosting COP31 in Antalya in November 2026, describing it as an opportunity to turn international climate commitments into meaningful action.

South Africa’s representative echoed the ambassador’s sentiments, describing the relationship between the two countries as an enduring friendship founded on mutual respect, shared values and a growing commitment to cooperation.

The address highlighted recent high-level engagements, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s 2025 visit to Ankara, where he co-chaired the inaugural Binational Commission. Progress in aerospace cooperation was also noted, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the South African National Space Agency and the Turkish Space Agency in October 2026.

Other areas identified for expanded cooperation included agriculture, defence, education, energy, tourism, science, technology, innovation and sports.

Türkiye’s growing engagement with Africa continent was also recognised, with the forthcoming Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in December expected to provide further opportunities to strengthen relationships and explore new partnerships.