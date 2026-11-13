Three decades, one melody of friendship: Serbia and South Africa celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

One of the most significant connections was the relationship between Yugoslavia and the ANC. ANC leader Oliver Tambo visited Belgrade on four occasions between the 1960s and 1980s, a reflection of the close ties forged during South Africa’s struggle for freedom.

For Mart, the transition to democracy in South Africa and the subsequent establishment of ambassadorial relations represented not the creation of a new friendship but the formal recognition of one that had stood the test of history.

He also drew parallels between the democratic journeys of the two countries, highlighting the importance of sovereignty, dialogue, democratic participation and respect for the will of the people.

Looking ahead, the ambassador called for stronger practical cooperation between Serbia and South Africa, particularly in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, energy, education, science, culture and tourism.

He also encouraged closer academic partnerships between Serbian and South African universities, including student exchanges and collaborative research, noting that young people would play an important role in shaping the next chapter of bilateral relations.

The concert was a fitting expression of that shared vision. Through music, the audience experienced the cultural traditions of both countries brought together in a spirit of mutual appreciation.

The Gauteng Chamber Orchestra was conducted by Carel Henn, with the musical programme supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia and the Serbian Ministry of Defence, whose contribution helped make the performance possible.

Special recognition was given to Violetta Milkridge, a musician of Serbian origin who has lived in South Africa for 30 years. Her initiative and commitment were instrumental in bringing the concert together. She gathered the musicians and helped coordinate the collaboration, turning an idea into a memorable celebration.

Mart expressed his gratitude to the South African government, veterans of the liberation struggle, the University of Pretoria and all those who have contributed to strengthening relations between the two nations over the years.

The evening served as a reminder that diplomacy is not confined to meetings, agreements and political declarations. It is also built through culture, personal connections and shared experiences.

Thirty years after relations were elevated to ambassadorial level, Serbia and South Africa continue to build on a friendship rooted in solidarity and mutual respect.

And on this occasion, it was music that told their story best.