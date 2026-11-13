Three decades, one melody of friendship: Serbia and South Africa celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

Music became the language of diplomacy as Serbia and South Africa marked 30 years of diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level with a special concert titled Three Decades, One Melody of Friendship.
The performance brought together an orchestra of 25 musicians, a South African choir and soloists, creating a musical collaboration that blended traditional Serbian songs with South Africa’s rich choral heritage.
Addressing guests, Serbian Ambassador HE Saša Mart reflected on the historical relationship between the two nations, emphasising that their friendship stretches back much further than the formal establishment of diplomatic relations.
Relations between the countries were first established on 2 April 1992, initially at the level of offices of interest. Four years later, in April 1996, they were elevated to ambassadorial level, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations. In December 1998, the relationship progressed further with the exchange of resident ambassadors.
However, Mart noted that the foundations of the friendship had been laid long before diplomatic recognition.
He recalled the support provided by the former Yugoslavia for South Africa’s liberation struggle, including its opposition to apartheid in international forums, its support for United Nations initiatives and its assistance to liberation movements in Southern Africa.
Yugoslavia also opened its doors to South African liberation activists, offering political support, humanitarian assistance and opportunities for education and training.
One of the most significant connections was the relationship between Yugoslavia and the ANC. ANC leader Oliver Tambo visited Belgrade on four occasions between the 1960s and 1980s, a reflection of the close ties forged during South Africa’s struggle for freedom.
For Mart, the transition to democracy in South Africa and the subsequent establishment of ambassadorial relations represented not the creation of a new friendship but the formal recognition of one that had stood the test of history.
He also drew parallels between the democratic journeys of the two countries, highlighting the importance of sovereignty, dialogue, democratic participation and respect for the will of the people.
Looking ahead, the ambassador called for stronger practical cooperation between Serbia and South Africa, particularly in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, energy, education, science, culture and tourism.
He also encouraged closer academic partnerships between Serbian and South African universities, including student exchanges and collaborative research, noting that young people would play an important role in shaping the next chapter of bilateral relations.
The concert was a fitting expression of that shared vision. Through music, the audience experienced the cultural traditions of both countries brought together in a spirit of mutual appreciation.
The Gauteng Chamber Orchestra was conducted by Carel Henn, with the musical programme supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia and the Serbian Ministry of Defence, whose contribution helped make the performance possible.
Special recognition was given to Violetta Milkridge, a musician of Serbian origin who has lived in South Africa for 30 years. Her initiative and commitment were instrumental in bringing the concert together. She gathered the musicians and helped coordinate the collaboration, turning an idea into a memorable celebration.
Mart expressed his gratitude to the South African government, veterans of the liberation struggle, the University of Pretoria and all those who have contributed to strengthening relations between the two nations over the years.
The evening served as a reminder that diplomacy is not confined to meetings, agreements and political declarations. It is also built through culture, personal connections and shared experiences.
Thirty years after relations were elevated to ambassadorial level, Serbia and South Africa continue to build on a friendship rooted in solidarity and mutual respect.
And on this occasion, it was music that told their story best.