The Galleria in Sandton provided the setting for an evening celebrating innovation, technological advancement and the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) at the South African AI Awards, proudly presented by NTT DATA.

Bringing together business leaders, technology specialists, entrepreneurs and members of the diplomatic community, the awards recognised outstanding achievements across 25 categories, highlighting the individuals and organisations contributing to South Africa’s rapidly expanding AI sector.

One of the evening’s highlights was a captivating performance by renowned opera singer Sasa Yende. Her remarkable voice added a touch of elegance to the occasion, earning enthusiastic appreciation from the audience.

The keynote address was delivered by Phuthi Mahanyele- Dabengwa, South Africa CEO and group executive director of Naspers, who challenged South Africa to look beyond simply following international developments in artificial intelligence and become an active contributor to shaping the future of the technology.

She said South Africa had an important role to play in establishing Africa as a destination for AI innovation, pointing to the need for collaboration between government, established businesses, investors and entrepreneurs.

Her message centred on ensuring that AI delivers tangible benefits to people and businesses.

“AI must suit us as real people,” was the central message of her address. She highlighted practical applications that could transform everyday life, including helping farmers access agricultural advice in their own languages, enabling teachers to develop more effective learning materials and allowing healthcare professionals to spend more time with patients by reducing administrative burdens.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa said innovation must be inclusive. Small businesses and entrepreneurs should not be left behind as the technology developed. They needed access to investment, markets, infrastructure and opportunities to scale their solutions. She called for greater participation by women, young people and people with disabilities, emphasising that meaningful representation led to better decisions and more relevant solutions. While AI would change the nature of certain jobs, she said,continuous training and investment in people were vital to prepare the workforce for opportunities. Curiosity among young people must be transformed into practical capabilities through education, training and access to technology.

Mahanyele-Dabengwa also highlighted the importance of trust, responsible innovation, data protection and accountability, noting that technological progress must remain centred on human needs.

Neville Matjie, the CEO of Brand South Africa, drew attention to the importance of technology in strengthening the country’s international reputation. He encouraged those working in the technology sector to help communicate a more balanced and accurate picture of South Africa and the continent. He noted that negative perceptions could discourage investment and business partnerships, making it important for companies and innovators to share their achievements and demonstrate the opportunities available in the region.

The diplomatic community was represented by ambassadors from Japan, Serbia and Lithuania, as well as the deputy head of mission from the High Commission of Mauritius, reflecting the international interest in South Africa’s growing technology landscape.

The awards provided an opportunity to recognise the people and organisations turning innovative ideas into practical solutions.

As AI reshapes industries and economies worldwide, the evening reinforced an important message: South Africa must not simply be a consumer of technology, but an active creator of solutions that respond to its own challenges while offering opportunities for the wider continent.