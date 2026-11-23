Eighty years after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began its work, South Africa and the Netherlands have reaffirmed their commitment to international law, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the importance of strengthening global justice in an increasingly complex world.

The milestone was commemorated on 13 November 2026 at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in Pretoria, through a joint initiative involving Dirco, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights.

The gathering brought together diplomats, international law experts, academics, students, representatives of international organisations and human rights activists to reflect on the Court’s achievements, its contribution to Africa and the challenges that will shape international justice in the decades ahead.

The event formed part of a worldwide series of commemorative activities organised by Dutch embassies, with the aim of taking stock of the Court’s work and considering its future role.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola described the commemoration as particularly relevant at a time when the international community needs stronger adherence to international law.

“This commemoration is timely: at a moment when the world needs more international law, not less, but implemented consistently, and without exception,” Lamola said.

As host country of the ICJ, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, the Dutch government has a longstanding interest in protecting the independence and effectiveness of the Court. Established in 1945, the ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and plays a central role in resolving legal disputes between states and providing advisory opinions on questions of international law.

Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen highlighted the growing importance of the institution, noting that an increasing number of countries are turning to the Court to resolve disputes through legal channels.

These cases, he observed, reflect some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, human rights violations, territorial disputes and allegations of genocide.

He emphasised that the Court’s authority depends on its professionalism, independence and ability to carry out its mandate effectively.

The relationship between South Africa and the Netherlands is underpinned by shared commitments to constitutional democracy, multilateralism, the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

South Africa has also made a significant contribution to international jurisprudence through the involvement of prominent South African legal professionals in international institutions. Among them is Judge Dire Tladi, one of the current judges of the ICJ.

A highlight of the Pretoria commemoration was a conversation with Judge Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, whose distinguished career has been dedicated to advancing human rights, accountability and international justice.

Her contribution to international law and human rights provided an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of international justice and its significance for Africa, particularly for younger generations entering the legal and diplomatic professions.

The programme also featured a high-level panel discussion titled The Next Eighty Years: An ICJ for a Changing World.

Panellists considered how international justice must adapt to emerging challenges, including climate change, cybersecurity threats and the rapid development of disruptive technologies. The discussions explored whether existing international legal frameworks are sufficiently equipped to address threats that increasingly transcend national borders.

For Africa, the Court represents both an important avenue for resolving disputes and an opportunity to strengthen the continent’s influence in shaping international law.

Dr Sabelo Gumedze, Assistant Director at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights, said the ICJ had played a vital role over the past eight decades in affirming international law as a foundation for peaceful dispute resolution and justice between states.

He stressed that the promise of international law depends on its consistent and equal application, adding that the legitimacy of international justice rests not only on the authority of institutions but also on the confidence that states and their citizens place in their fairness, independence and effectiveness.

The commemoration also provided an opportunity to engage students and young international lawyers in conversations about the future of the international justice system.

Taking place during the same week that South Africa hosted the International Conference on Access to Justice, the event reinforced the importance of ensuring that justice remains accessible, credible and relevant in a changing global environment.

As the International Court of Justice looks towards its next 80 years, the message emerging from Pretoria was clear: international law must remain a cornerstone of peaceful international relations, but its credibility will ultimately depend on the willingness of nations to respect and apply it equally.