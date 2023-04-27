The Ampersand Mixtape 2 - Weekend Special

Where does Workers’ Day come from?

Why do we have weekends? What should we listen to on weekends?

And why is Brenda Fassie’s first hit song essential for your weekend?

This month’s Ampersand mixtape has all those answers, and many more you didn’t know you needed to know.

Plus of course the best selection of songs to make those weekdays and weekends sound … special.

Playlist:

Sweet Charles – Yes It’s You Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou – Mother’s Love Working Week – Venceremos – We Will Win Baaba Maal – Casamance Nights Bokani Dyer – Tiya Mowa Dolly Parton – 9 to 5 Joseph Malik – I Quit My 9 to 5 (feat. Niki King & Chris Greive) Martha & the Muffins – Women Around the World at Work Norma Jean – Heaven Help the Working Girl The Dwarf Chorus – Heigh-Ho Zazi – Sebetsa The Silhouettes – Get a Job The Miracles – Got a Job Tennessee Ernie Ford – Sixteen Tons Cam’ron – I Hate My Job The Commodores – Assembly Line Johnny Clegg & Juluka – Work For All Billy Bragg – There Is Power in a Union Linton Kwesi Johnson – More Time Brenda & the Big Dudes – Weekend Special The Dynamics – This Weekend Nonku Phiri – Things We Do on the Weekend Fatboy Slim – The Weekend Starts Here The Cure – Friday I’m In Love De La Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named “Saturdays” Earl Sweatshirt – Sunday (feat. Frank Ocean) Kasai Allstars – As They Walked Into The Forest On A Sunday, They Encountered Apes Dressed as Humans Jacques Coursil – Frantz Fanon 1952

Charles Leonard is a journalist, podcaster, editor, DJ, vinyl record collector and music archivist. He has been a journalist for 36 years and have worked across print, radio, TV, online and podcasts for a wide range of media houses, both as reporter and editor.