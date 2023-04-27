Careers
Ampersand Mixtape 2: Weekend Special

By
Where does Workers’ Day come from?

Why do we have weekends? What should we listen to on weekends?

And why is Brenda Fassie’s first hit song essential for your weekend?

This month’s Ampersand mixtape has all those answers, and many more you didn’t know you needed to know.

Plus of course the best selection of songs to make those weekdays and weekends sound … special.

  1. Sweet Charles – Yes It’s You
  2. Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou – Mother’s Love
  3. Working Week – Venceremos – We Will Win
  4. Baaba Maal – Casamance Nights
  5. Bokani Dyer – Tiya Mowa
  6. Dolly Parton – 9 to 5
  7. Joseph Malik – I Quit My 9 to 5 (feat. Niki King & Chris Greive)
  8. Martha & the Muffins – Women Around the World at Work
  9. Norma Jean – Heaven Help the Working Girl
  10. The Dwarf Chorus – Heigh-Ho
  11. Zazi – Sebetsa
  12. The Silhouettes – Get a Job
  13. The Miracles – Got a Job
  14. Tennessee Ernie Ford – Sixteen Tons
  15. Cam’ron – I Hate My Job
  16. The Commodores – Assembly Line
  17. Johnny Clegg & Juluka – Work For All
  18. Billy Bragg – There Is Power in a Union
  19. Linton Kwesi Johnson – More Time
  20. Brenda & the Big Dudes – Weekend Special
  21. The Dynamics – This Weekend
  22. Nonku Phiri – Things We Do on the Weekend
  23. Fatboy Slim – The Weekend Starts Here
  24. The Cure – Friday I’m In Love
  25. De La Soul – A Roller Skating Jam Named “Saturdays”
  26. Earl Sweatshirt – Sunday (feat. Frank Ocean)
  27. Kasai Allstars – As They Walked Into The Forest On A Sunday, They Encountered Apes Dressed as Humans
  28. Jacques Coursil – Frantz Fanon 1952

Charles Leonard is a journalist, podcaster, editor, DJ, vinyl record collector and music archivist. He has been a journalist for 36 years and have worked across print, radio, TV, online and podcasts for a wide range of media houses, both as reporter and editor.

Release: 27 April 2023

Title: Ampersand Mixtape 2: Weekend Special

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

