There are more than 1.4-billion people on the African continent, and they speak over 2000 languages. Their music is as spectacularly diverse as their mother tongues. For this strictly African mixtape, Charles Leonard has picked 28 of his favourite songs from our continent. Be ready to be entertained, surprised and hopefully thrilled by his celebratory selection of old and new African tunes.

Title: Ampersand Mixtape 3: United Sounds of Africa

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Playlist:

Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy WITCH – Avalanche of Love (feat. Sampa the Great) Fatoumata Diawara – Maya Tinariwen – Tidjit Ali Farka Touré – Safari Joseph Kabasele & Grand Kalle – Indépendance Cha Cha Baloji – Le Jour D’apres/Siku Ya Baadaye (Independance Cha-Cha) Feat Royce Mbumba Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International – Sweet Mother Skepta – Sweet Mother Orchestra Baobab – Bul Ma Miin William Onyeabor – This Kind of World Konono No.1 – Fula Fula Amadou & Mariam – Djanfa Tarika – Tsy Kivy (Don’t be Discouraged) Star Feminine Band – Femme africaine Francis The Great – Ravissante Baby Francis Bebey – Fleur tropicale

