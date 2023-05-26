Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Opinion
/ 26 May 2023

Ampersand Mixtape 3: United Sounds of Africa

By
ampersand mixtap 3

There are more than 1.4-billion people on the African continent, and they speak over 2000 languages. Their music is as spectacularly diverse as their mother tongues. For this strictly African mixtape, Charles Leonard has picked 28 of his favourite songs from our continent. Be ready to be entertained, surprised and hopefully thrilled by his celebratory selection of old and new African tunes.

Title: Ampersand Mixtape 3: United Sounds of Africa

Host: Charles Leonard

Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva

Production: Reframe

With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa

Playlist:

  1. Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy
  2. WITCH – Avalanche of Love (feat. Sampa the Great)
  3. Fatoumata Diawara – Maya
  4. Tinariwen – Tidjit
  5. Ali Farka Touré – Safari
  6. Joseph Kabasele & Grand Kalle – Indépendance Cha Cha
  7. Baloji – Le Jour D’apres/Siku Ya Baadaye (Independance Cha-Cha) Feat Royce Mbumba
  8. Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International – Sweet Mother
  9. Skepta – Sweet Mother
  10. Orchestra Baobab – Bul Ma Miin
  11. William Onyeabor – This Kind of World
  12. Konono No.1 – Fula Fula
  13. Amadou & Mariam – Djanfa
  14. Tarika – Tsy Kivy (Don’t be Discouraged)
  15. Star Feminine Band – Femme africaine
  16. Francis The Great – Ravissante Baby
  17. Francis Bebey – Fleur tropicale

@JCharlesLeonard – Twitter

jcharlesleonard – Instagram

Tags: , , , ,