There are more than 1.4-billion people on the African continent, and they speak over 2000 languages. Their music is as spectacularly diverse as their mother tongues. For this strictly African mixtape, Charles Leonard has picked 28 of his favourite songs from our continent. Be ready to be entertained, surprised and hopefully thrilled by his celebratory selection of old and new African tunes.
Title: Ampersand Mixtape 3: United Sounds of Africa
Host: Charles Leonard
Illustrator: Anastasya Eliseeva
Production: Reframe
With the support of: The French Institute of South Africa
Playlist:
- Fela Kuti – Water No Get Enemy
- WITCH – Avalanche of Love (feat. Sampa the Great)
- Fatoumata Diawara – Maya
- Tinariwen – Tidjit
- Ali Farka Touré – Safari
- Joseph Kabasele & Grand Kalle – Indépendance Cha Cha
- Baloji – Le Jour D’apres/Siku Ya Baadaye (Independance Cha-Cha) Feat Royce Mbumba
- Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz International – Sweet Mother
- Skepta – Sweet Mother
- Orchestra Baobab – Bul Ma Miin
- William Onyeabor – This Kind of World
- Konono No.1 – Fula Fula
- Amadou & Mariam – Djanfa
- Tarika – Tsy Kivy (Don’t be Discouraged)
- Star Feminine Band – Femme africaine
- Francis The Great – Ravissante Baby
- Francis Bebey – Fleur tropicale
@JCharlesLeonard – Twitter
jcharlesleonard – Instagram