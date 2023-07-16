Is Julius Malema the best person to lead the EFF?

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) turns 10 years old this month. Generally, the party has had many achievements to boast about, but not without setbacks and challenges.

The establishment of this opposition party on 27 July 2013 came about when its leaders, Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, were expelled from the ANC Youth League.

According to Malema, initially those expelled with him from the ANC wanted to form an NGO and continue to agitate for changes they perceived to be relevant to the needs of the masses. But during a consultative process, it became clear that South Africans were looking to them to register a political party. Thus the EFF was born as an opposition party to the ANC, a party that made Malema everything he is today.

Against all odds, this party would go on to have a sizeable representation in parliament. Unlike others before it, the EFF leadership understands the psyche of South Africans. Thus, it used deliberate tactics that would appeal to the people on the streets of South Africa.

As an example, its MPs went to parliament wearing overalls, helmets, boots and aprons, a signal that they are different to the traditional career politicians, and that they were ready to get their hands dirty. Another tactic, which brought the party into the spotlight, was the calculated disruption of parliamentary sessions.

Beyond the 10th anniversary, the EFF will either remain a force to reckon with in South African politics, or it may become stagnant and then degenerate over time. These two possible outcomes are dependent on the leadership of the person at the helm of the party.

Regardless of all the success stories of the EFF over the past 10 years, the party is facing major problems and setbacks from within, including but not limited to the leadership style of Malema.

To some people, including high-ranking members of the party, the commander-in-chief is someone who leads with an iron fist and is generally unforgiving of anyone he dislikes or disapproves of. This leadership style may be applicable in certain situations, but over time it is a recipe for disaster.

Good leadership demands that you lead by persuasion, that you listen more than you talk, and that you give people as many chances as you can. Good leaders do not give up on people, or even seek to isolate them. It helps to be quick to forgive and move on with the task at hand.

The potential for misusing power to target individuals is inevitable. This is not to say Malema does not completely forgive, but it is apparent that this is a virtue he can work on, as he continues to lead the EFF.

To illustrate this point, let us consider the 31 January directives Malema gave to his advisers, MPs and other EFF representatives. He instructed that they must hire and pay for 50 buses to transport people to the FNB stadium in Johannesburg for the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Just a few days ago, Malema said that of the 32 058 expected buses, the EFF representatives have only secured 1 324 buses after the 30 June deadline. In the same breath, the EFF leader stated that “for those public representatives who did not meet their target goals and assignment of providing transport to their constituencies, they must not attend the FNB Stadium celebrations, and the EFF will publish their names to the public”.

This is not only unnecessary but also absurd, because good leadership requires empathy, understanding and, above all, realism. The correct action to take against those public representatives who fail to reach the number of buses assigned to them is to look at the feasibility of the assignment.

Clearly, if out of 32 058 buses, only 1 324 buses have been paid for in six months, it shows that this goal was unrealistic.

The fate of the EFF is in the hands of Julius Malema. It is difficult to imagine the party without him. This is why it is vital that the man begins to listen to advice from his followers, party members, party leaders and even those with whom he disagrees.

The party cannot be a one-man show if it is to be the party of choice for the people and be the government in waiting.

It would help if the commander-in-chief paid extra attention to a few of the attributes of good leadership and be committed to work on those before it is too late.

Despite all this, the party has great potential for continued growth and Malema has built something admirable.

Congratulations are in order, and happy 10th anniversary to the EFF.

Aaron Ng’ambi is a geopolitical analyst and newspaper columnist, leadership instructor and a social entrepreneur.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.