Zimbabwean elections: The people, the predicaments and predictions

ZANU PF supporters arrive at a school where President Emmerson Mnangagwa held his last campaign rally ahead of the polls on August 19, 2023 in Shurugwi, Zimbabwe. Against a backdrop of one of the world's highest rates of inflation, Zimbabweans will head to the polls on August 23rd. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has approved 12 candidates. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

The democratic process is at the mercy of the ruling Zanu-PF