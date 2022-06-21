NWC taking its time with Ramaphosa report to avoid Nkandla pool ‘mistakes’

The African National Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) will likely call a special meeting to discuss the scandal surrounding the theft of allegedly undisclosed US dollars from president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

This follows an NWC meeting on Monday that discussed the scandal, among other issues, which has made international headlines.

Insiders told Mail & Guardian that officials at the meeting were questioned by Ramaphosa’s detractors about their failure to produce a report on the matter.