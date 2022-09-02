What’s on at FNB Art Joburg

Joburg’s leading contemporary art fair, FNB Art Joburg, is back at the Sandton Convention Centre after a two-year hiatus as a result of restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year is the 15th edition of the fair, which celebrates contemporary African artists through exhibitions and other events.

Here’s a roundup of what has gone down so far at FNB Art Joburg’s extended programme, Open City, and what to look forward to this weekend.

Goodman Gallery reopens with two exhibitions

The Goodman Gallery will open with shows by Johannesburg-based artists Nicholas Hlobo and Ravelle Pillay. Both artists exhibited new bodies of work: Yongamela Ubumnyama by Hlobo and Tide and Seed by Pillay. The pop-up is on show until 2 September.

Uza Nemvula, The Art of Zakes Mda

Novelist, poet and playwright Zakes Mda has won multiple literary awards for his novels and plays. He is introduced as a fine artist through his solo exhibition, Uza Nemvula. The exhibition is open until 26 September at the Nicheluxe Popup Gallery at Keyes Art Mile.

Artsplit presents: ‘A woman’s heArt’

Artsplit, an art investment and trading platform, is making its South Africa debut at the Keyes Art Mile atrium and annex. The platform was created to provide better access and value for emerging African artists and to democratise the ownership of artworks on the continent. On Saturday 3 September they will discuss the effect of technology and leapfrogging investment on contemporary African art.

‘Viole(n)t Dress’ by Charlene Komuntale

A digital painting by Charlene Komuntale titled Viole(n)t Dress is part of the Not Fragile series presented by Afriart Gallery. The artist portrays mostly black African women. Viole(n)t Dress speaks to the lack of sufficient platforms on which black women are adequately (self) represented. The exhibition will form part of this year’s MAX section at FNB Art Joburg.

FNB art prize winner

FNB has announced the winner of this year’s art prize winner; Dada Khanyisa. Khanyisa is a multi-disciplinary artist working in paint, sculpture and installation, with a focus on the contemporary black experience. As the winner of the 2022 prize, Khanyisa wins a cash prize as well as a solo exhibition at Johannesburg Art Gallery.

Secret Courtyards of Parkwood

This is curated by In Your Pocket for the FNB Art Joburg Open City programme. The stretch of Jan Smuts Avenue between the corner of Bolton Road and Wells Avenue in Parkwood has long been Joburg’s “Art Gallery Row” and has become a dining hotspot. Explore the area, which has exhibitions at Toasted, dining and karaoke at Saigon Suzy and cocktails at Sin + Tax.

Rosebank’s art galleries tour with Thabo the tourist

Open City and In Your Pocket are inviting you to a guided tour in Rosebank. Interact with curators, gallerists and artists along the way while experiencing the buzz of the neighbourhood. The tour starts at Keyes Art Mile precinct in Rosebank and will include a walk through Joburg’s Art strip in Parkwood, David Krut Gallery, Gallery2 and Goodman Gallery. The tour ends with a meal at Toasted. The tour takes place on 3 and 4 September, from 2pm to 5pm. Spaces are limited so book through WhatsApp on +27 67 992 7247 or email [email protected]

LAB Section

LAB is an incubation to develop emerging galleries and hybrid art spaces. The LAB Pavilion will feature 10 exhibitors that sees West and East Africa connecting with the sub-saharan African region. Exhibitors include Bubblegum Club Gallery (Johannesburg, South Africa), Church Projects (Cape Town, South Africa), Citizen projects (Accra, Ghana) and six others.

AUX Section

The AUX section of FNB Art Joburg will consist of talks, public lectures and audio essays. It will explore a plethora of topics, with panels discussing the importance of showing contemporary African art in Africa, contemporary practices in the diaspora, the business part of art and other topics.

ETC

The ETC section will give people the opportunity to engage with master print and publishing houses. David Krut Projects will present a new series of prints when William Kentridge celebrates his 30 years of collaboration with David Krut.

FNB Art Joburg is taking place from 2 to 4 September, and FNB Art Joburg presents Open City from 25 August until 9 September. For ticket sales: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/art-joburg-2022

For the latest info on FNB Art Joburg, visit artjoburg.com; facebook.com/fnbartjourg; @fnbartjoburg on Instagram and Twitter and LinkedIn FNB Art Joburg.