Subscribe

Top Six

[WATCH] Books & babies: How to keep young mothers in school

  
0
  • Young people are having sex, whether their parents like it or not. But increasing teenage pregnancy rates indicate learners don’t have the information they need to prevent unplanned pregnancies.
  • Having open discussions about sex can help teens to understand the possible outcomes of experimenting with sex. 
  • Our reporters travelled to the North West for this video, where they spoke to a young mother, who fell pregnant when she was 13, but managed to return to school after her pregnancy.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Yolanda Mdzeke
Aisha Abdool Karim
Aisha Abdool Karim is a senior health reporter at Bhekisisa.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Positive spaces can help Africans realise their own agency

We must leverage local knowledge and materials to develop an architecture uniquely suited to our needs and conditions
inam kula
Top Six
00:03:59

[WATCH] Books & babies: How to keep young mothers in...

We travelled to the North West for this video, where we spoke to a young mother who fell pregnant when she was 13, but managed to return to school after her pregnancy
yolanda mdzeke & aisha abdool karim
Politics

Mpumalanga to send fifth largest delegation to ANC December conference,...

M&G Premium

The ANC has finalised its report for delegates to attend its national conference with KZN and Eastern Cape leading the pack
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Kelly Khumalo ordered cops to leave her...

Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s childhood friend, testified that Chicco Twala wanted to pay for an overseas trip for Khumalo
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×