[WATCH] Books & babies: How to keep young mothers in school

- Young people are having sex, whether their parents like it or not. But increasing teenage pregnancy rates indicate learners don’t have the information they need to prevent unplanned pregnancies.
- Having open discussions about sex can help teens to understand the possible outcomes of experimenting with sex.
- Our reporters travelled to the North West for this video, where they spoke to a young mother, who fell pregnant when she was 13, but managed to return to school after her pregnancy.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.