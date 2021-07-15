 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

World

Saudi smashes Covid fraud ring ahead of hajj

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, while mask-clad and along specific pre-ordained rings as measures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on August 2, 2020 on the final day of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. - Massive crowds in previous years triggered deadly stampedes during the ritual, but this year only up to 10,000 Muslims are taking part after millions of international pilgrims were barred because of the covid-19 pandemic crisis. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 120 people suspected of supplying or procuring fraudulent coronavirus vaccine and test certificates, official media said Thursday, two days before a tightly controlled hajj.

The state-run SPA news agency said nine health ministry officials are among the accused, who have all pleaded guilty.

Some 60 000 Saudi residents with vaccine certificates will join this year’s religious pilgrimage, the second time the gathering has been massively curtailed because of the pandemic.

The suspects in the fraudulent certificates case are alleged to have used social media to advertise their services.

These included changing infection status, vaccination status and whether one dose or two had been administered, SPA reported.

Twenty-one people — nine Saudi citizens and 12 residents — are accused of acting as intermediaries in the fraud.

Those accused of using the illicit services are 76 citizens and 16 residents.

Saudi authorities announced in July that two health ministry officials were among several suspects arrested in a similar conspiracy to change coronavirus data illegally.

A criminal investigation was begun into that case, but the number of suspects has not been disclosed.

More than 21 million coronavirus vaccine does have been administered in the Gulf nation of 34 million people, according to health ministry data published on Thursday.

On Wednesday the ministry announced 1,226 new cases and 14 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 504,960 and the cumulative death toll to 8,020.

Only the vaccinated will be able to enter government buildings, educational establishments or entertainment venues or use public transport as of August.

And only vaccinated workers in both the public and private sectors will be allowed to return to the workplace.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Fuel shortages loom as unrest forces SA’s largest refinery to...

Sapref declares force majeure, shutting down 35% of SA’s fuel supply
Sarah Smit
Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips

More top stories

National

91 dead as KwaZulu-Natal remains volatile

One of the key suspects believed to be behind the attempted insurrection has been arrested
Paddy Harper
Business

Unrest’s economic hit is likely temporary, but risk of fiscal...

The ratings agency warned that South Africa’s public finances could be affected if the government reacts to the riots by easing fiscal policy
Sarah Smit
Editorial

Editorial: This week has been precedent-setting

It will be hard to turn back the clock and get people to once again respect authority and the rule of law. The solution lies in a functioning state
Editorial
Opinion

For the first time in my life, I’m all out...

I’m no longer in fear of the virus. But it’s not because I got my jab. It’s because other fears have taken over. Who knows when I’ll get groceries, or petrol, nevermind a vaccine
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×