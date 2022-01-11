 Subscribe or Login

Top Six

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US coin

Poet and author Maya Angelou.
Poet and author Maya Angelou.
0

Poet and activist Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter, in a new version of the coin unveiled by the US Mint on Monday.

Angelou, author of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings will also be the first figure commemorated through the American Women Quarters Program, which was signed into law in January 2021.

The US Mint “has begun shipping the first coins” with Angelou’s likeness on the American quarter, a 25-cent piece, according to a press release from the agency.

“It is my honor to present our nation’s first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris Gibson.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift.”

The program directs the US Mint to issue quarters each year between 2022 and 2025 featuring five different female trailblazers who have contributed to the country.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was “proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women.”

“Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country — what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society,” she said in a statement.

The quarter has for the last 90 years shown the nation’s first president, George Washington, on one side and an eagle on the other.

The new quarters — which have been minted in Philadelphia and Denver — show Washington on one side and Angelou on the other.

The other figures set to appear on the coin in 2022 are: Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, Nina Otero-Warren, a New Mexico suffrage leader and Anna May Wong, a Chinese American film star.

Angelou, who was born in Missouri in 1928, was an essayist and poet who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights Movement.

Angelou, who delivered the poem at former President Bill Clinton’s first inauguration, died in 2014.

Treasury Secretary Yellen has also signalled support for recognising former slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman on US currency.

Former president Barack Obama launched a project to put Tubman’s face on the $20 bill but it stalled under the administration of Donald Trump.

Putting Tubman, a Black woman who escaped slavery and became a leader of the pre-Civil War abolitionist movement, on the bill would be an “honour” but designing banknotes takes time, Yellen said in September.

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

UK PM Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

The British PM had hoped to start the new year with a reset of his embattled government, leaving behind the so-called "partygate" scandals that ratcheted up the pressure on his position, after a series of other claims of corruption.
Joe Jackson
Sport

Behind concerns over Afcon is a culture of disdain

European clubs and media that wanted the tournament postponed amid a rise in Covid cases were serving their own selfish interests and repeating the old narrative of ‘darkest Africa’.
james yeku
Top Six

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US...

The quarter has for the last 90 years shown the nation's first president, George Washington, on one side and an eagle on the other.
Agence France presse
Sport

Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

Doubts have emerged over the accuracy of Djokovic's travel declaration, reportedly filled out before he flew in from Spain.
Agence France presse
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×