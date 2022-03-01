Subscribe

Top Six

World Taekwondo revokes Putin’s honorary black belt over Ukraine

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is a keen martial artist and additionally holds a black belt in judo. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport’s international governing body on Tuesday, over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighbouring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.

The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year’s football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus. 

World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, saying Tuesday that Moscow’s actions went against the sport’s vision: “Peace is more precious than triumph.”

“In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013,” the Seoul-based body said in an official statement. 

It added that official taekwondo events would not be organised in Russia or Belarus.

In line with the IOC’s urging, the flags and anthems of both countries will also not be displayed or played at taekwondo events around the world.

“World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,” it said. 

Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation.

On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport. – Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Afp
Guest Author

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Top Six

World Taekwondo revokes Putin’s honorary black belt over Ukraine

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies
Afp
National

Thembi Majola appointed DG for State Security

The presidency announced the ambassador's appointment - for a period of three years - late on Monday
des erasmus
Politics

eThekwini speaker Nyawose wants to be seen as a leader...

M&G Premium

Nyawose believes the ANC eThekwini region can lead the party’s renewal process at the national elective conference in December
Paddy Harper
Education

Mbeki left out of ANC renewal commission

The commission, made up of ANC elders, will be charged with drafting the party’s programme of unity and renewal for the next decade
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×