 Subscribe

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Top Six

Court battle starts in Musk, Twitter buyout

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the E3 gaming convention last month.
Elon Musk and Twitter are set to face off today in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief's move to abandon a $44-billion buyout deal. (Reuters/Mike Blake)
0

Elon Musk and Twitter are set to face off today in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon a $44-billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

Twitter wants a judge to force Musk to complete the purchase, which he is trying to scrap over his allegations that the social media platform misled him about its tally of fake accounts.

Billions of dollars are at stake and so is the future of the platform that Musk has said should allow any legal speech, an absolutist position that has sparked fears it could be used to incite violence.

The hearing, in the US state of Delaware, is set to include arguments over Twitter’s push for a September trial date, which is aimed at limiting the uncertainty plaguing the firm.

“Questions have been raised about Twitter’s future and they don’t want this to drag on for very long,” said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor. 

Musk’s legal team has filed papers arguing that date is far too soon for such a complex matter and instead proposed mid-February.

Twitter lawyers noted the deal is supposed to close toward the end of October, just six months after Musk launched an unsolicited bid that the company’s board first resisted but then supported.

The world’s richest man has backed away from the deal in recent months as tech stocks have tumbled, and Twitter’s value has fallen well below the $54.20 per share he offered.

Musk willingness to fight

Rather than Silicon Valley, where Twitter is based, the company has lodged its lawsuit against Musk in Delaware.

The firm is incorporated in the tiny state, like scores of other companies, and the case will happen in the Delaware Chancery Court which has deep experience in business disputes.

“The Chancery Court, which handles most of these matters, is very expert in corporate law, and more particularly, mergers and acquisitions. So, this is the place to go,” Tobias added.

Kathaleen McCormick, the judge overseeing the case, comes with a no-nonsense reputation.

She also reportedly has the distinction of previously ordering a reluctant buyer into completing a corporate merger.

A forced closing of the Twitter deal is a scenario that some analysts consider possible.

“[Wall] Street and legal experts across the board view Twitter as having a ‘strong iron fist upper hand’ heading into the Delaware court battle after months of this fiasco and nightmare,” analyst Dan Ives wrote last week.

He also noted less likely options include Musk paying a $1-billion breakup fee and being able to walk away or winning outright on his fake-account argument.

After pausing the deal in May, Musk’s lawyers announced this month he was “terminating” the agreement because of scepticism over Twitter’s false or spam accounts tally and allegations the firm was not forthcoming with details.

Today’s hearing will be the first step in what could be a lengthy legal fight that could end in a trial, but also a settlement.

“Musk has shown his willingness to take things all the way to the end in the Delaware court,” said Adam Badawi, a University of California at Berkeley law professor.

“I think settling is not necessarily his instinct.”

© Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Motoring

Nip and tuck for Hyundai’s popular Creta

It’s a fairly small enhancement of the popular Hyundai Creta but small changes can make a big difference
avon middleton
National

From the archives: Don Mattera tells Capetonians to live Madiba’s...

Celebrated South African writer Don Mattera has addressed a crowd in Khayelitsha in remembrance of former president Nelson Mandela.
Glynnis Underhill
Friday

The Nedbank Tour de Tuli a wilderness adventure has cyclists...

The route will see riders travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe and Botswana. The four-day cycling event aims to raise environmental awareness and money for the Children in the Wilderness nonprofit.
MandisaNdlovu
Top Six

Court battle starts in Musk, Twitter buyout

The hearing is the start of what looks to be a long legal wrangle where Musk could either walk away or be forced to go through with the deal
Agence France presse
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×