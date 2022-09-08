Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral castle, on Thursday afternoon.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” announced Buckingham Palace.

Members of the royal family made their way to Balmoral on Thursday following doctors’ concerns for the monarch’s health. The Queen remained under medical supervision while family members rushed to Balmoral – a retreat believed to have always been special to the Queen.

The heir to the throne, Prince Charles, was one of the first family members who arrived at the castle by helicopter.

The monarch started showing health difficulties in October last year, months after the passing of her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April 2021. Prince Philip and the Queen had been married for 73 years.

Queen Elizabeth II was born in 1922 and was crowned Queen of England on 2 June 1953 in Westminster Abbey.

She reigned for 70 years.