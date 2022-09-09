King Charles III expected to deliver first address as head of state

King Charles III has announced a period of royal mourning that will last for seven days after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, which is expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Following the death of the queen on Thursday afternoon, 8 September, her eldest son, Charles, 73, automatically became king. He is expected to deliver his first address to the nation as head of state on Friday. His wife, Camilla, will carry the title of queen consort.

In a statement by the king on Thursday, after the death of his mother, he said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

A memorial service was to be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday evening at 6pm, London time. The newly elected prime minister Liz Truss and London mayor Sadiq Khan were expected to attend the service, according to UK media.

As many mourn the death of the queen, condolence arrangements, set out in the finest detail long before the monarch’s death, have commenced.

Aside from the royal mourning, several royal residences will remain closed until after the queen’s funeral.

“Flags at royal residences were half-masted yesterday (Thursday) and will remain half-masted until 8am after the final day of royal mourning,” Buckingham Palace said.

On Friday, a royal gun salute of 96 rounds was to be fired for each year of the queen’s life.

Mourners have paid tribute to the queen by laying flowers at the gates of several of her residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Hillsborough Castle and Balmoral castle in Scotland – where the queen spent her last days.

Mourners can also pay tribute to the queen in the online condolence books.

Tributes to the longest-serving monarch in British history have poured in from around the world.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was “deeply saddened” by the queen’s death.

“We send heartfelt condolences to the royal family and to all those who regarded her as their queen. She served her country tirelessly, consistently and with great dignity,” said the foundation via a statement.

The foundation spoke of the “close relationship” between Madiba and the queen, adding that they “talked on the phone frequently, using their first names with each other as a sign of mutual respect as well as affection”.

Madiba had a special name for the queen, calling her “Motlalepula”, after her visit in 1995 coincided with much-needed rain. Motlalepula means “to come with rain”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also sent condolences to the royal family.

Of the queen, he said: “Her majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”