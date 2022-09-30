Subscribe

Top Six

Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show

Trevor Noah has announced that he will leave The Daily Show. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will leave the satirical news program after seven years, he said Thursday, giving no timetable for his exit.

“My time is up,” the 38-year-old said in video on the show’s Twitter account.

The South African comedian said he missed traveling after being grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road,” he said. “I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

The show rose to prominence under former host Jon Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years before leaving in 2015.

It came as a surprise to many when relatively unknown Noah was announced as Stewart’s replacement.

There have been no indications of who will take over from Noah.

“With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” said Paramount Global cable network, which owns the Comedy Central show, in a statement to US media.

Noah detailed his upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa as the son of a black South African mother and a white Swiss-German father in “Born a Crime, his 2016 best-selling memoir.

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said.

© Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

Making Fashion History

Thebe Magugu keeps making headlines. The source of his success his country’s history and his own
Mary Corrigall
Top Six

Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will leave the satirical news program after seven years, he said Thursday, giving no timetable for his exit. "My time is...
Agence France presse
National
00:01:22

Study finds no evidence dehorning rhinos has an impact on...

M&G PREMIUM

A small study shows it doesn’t have a detrimental effect on the animals but more research is needed
lesego chepape
Environment

‘I will fight the Tshiamiso Trust till I die

M&G Premium

Claimants detail struggles to access compensation
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×