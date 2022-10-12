How I’m fighting for Iranian women from the outside

Women’s rights activist Zara Forouq Kanaani hadn’t cut her hair in five years. But one week after the death of Mahsa Amini, she slashed her curls with a pair of scissors at a protest against the Iranian regime in Germany.

“According to our ancestors, when women lost their loved ones or when they were suppressed, they cut their hair,” said Kanaani, an Iranian-German. “It’s to show, ‘Now, I’m a warrior. Now, I’m going to war.’”

Iranian women worldwide have been cutting or shaving off their hair as an act of resistance against the Islamic Republic, following the death of Amini on 16 September. The 22-year-old Kurdish woman, also known as Jina, had travelled with her family to Tehran to visit relatives. She died three days after the capital’s “morality police” arrested her for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Witnesses say she was beaten by police in a van. The police say Amini died of a “sudden heart failure” and deny mistreating her. Iranian officials say an investigation is underway.

Anger over Amini’s death has triggered the largest protests seen in Iran in almost three years. The demonstrations have spread across most of the country’s 31 provinces, led predominantly by young women and university students. They’re entering their fourth week, despite violent suppression and an internet shutdown by officials.

Outside Iran, people have taken to the streets in solidarity with the protesters inside the Islamic Republic. Demonstrations under the slogan “Women, life, liberty” were held in Auckland, London, Melbourne, New York, Seoul, Stolkholm and other cities.

On TikTok there are more than 920-million views under the hashtag #MahsaAmini. Dozens of videos show mostly Iranian women – not only from Tehran, but also Berlin, London, New York and Vancouver – burning their hijabs and chopping their hair.

To date, 133 people across Iran have been killed by authorities since the protests began, according to Norwegian NGO Iran Human Rights. The NGO reported that security forces shot and killed more than 40 ethnic Baluch activists in the city of Zahedan in eastern Iran on 30 September, in what has been described as one of the bloodiest events since the nationwide protests began.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused the Islamic Republic’s long-time adversaries, the US and Israel, of stoking civil unrest in the country. “These riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad,” he said last week.

Foreigners in Iran have been detained. Iran’s intelligence ministry claimed that “nine foreign nationals from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden etc were arrested at or behind the scene of riots”, along with 256 members of outlawed opposition groups.

hairs are seen being cut during the new protest against Islamic regime in Iran and demand German government take action to support protesters and expel the policial representation in Iran in Cologne, Germany on Oct 9, 2022 (Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

‘Can you be our voices?’

Kanaani hasn’t been back home to Iran since 2015, fearing imprisonment or even death – as other women activists have faced. Instead, she condemns the Islamic Republic at a distance by appearing on independent Iranian news channels, such as Iran International in the UK or BBC Persia.

The Iranian diaspora is important because “women like me get no voice inside Iran”, said Kanaani, who also works as a commissioner for women and equal opportunities in a German city (which she requested we do not name for security reasons).

Iranian media is almost entirely state-owned, and Reporters without Borders (RSF) ranks the country as one of the world’s 10 worst for press freedom. The journalist who broke the story about Amini’s death, Niloufar Hamedi of the Shargh daily, was arrested and placed in solitary confinement in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison for her work. Eighteen other journalists covering the latest protests have since been arrested in Tehran and in other cities in Iran, RSF reported.

The Islamic Republic, in power since 1979, has a history of repressing civilians, human rights lawyers and activists who speak out against the regime, by means of arbitrary arrests, long-term prison sentences and the death penalty. Iran scored 14 out of 100 in Freedom House’s 2022 Freedom in the World report, due to the lack of freedom of assembly and expression and political rights.

Kanaani recognises the perceived privilege she has as an Iranian woman living in Europe. She wouldn’t be organising on behalf of activists in Iran if they hadn’t asked her to first, she says.

“It’s not that we’re encouraging people to be in the mouth of the dragon and we’re just sitting here in safety,” Kanaani said. “We get the initiatives from inside Iran.”

A nationwide civil disobedience campaign against the compulsory hijab — #No2Hijab — was launched on 12 July (known as National Hijab day in Iran) by Iranian women with outside help from political activists Kanaani and Tahreh Abdoli.

“[The Iranian activists] said, ‘We want to do this, can you be our voices?’ They said, ‘Go to the TV. Go to Twitter. Put a hashtag,’” Kanaani said.

She added: “We just did our duty to spread the word because they didn’t want to be seen on the front row, because they’re still living in Iran.”

Internet blackouts and surveillance

The Iranian regime has blocked internet and cellphone networks since 19 September, according to internet watchdog Netblocks – and will continue to do so, as long as the protests are still taking place. Instagram and WhatsApp, the last two remaining Western social media sites in the country, have been censored. Google Play and Apple’s App Store have both been blocked, preventing many Iranians from accessing VPNs — virtual private networks — to circumvent the online restrictions.

For most of the Iranian diaspora, talking to family in Iran about the protests or the Iranian government is completely off-limits. Sam (not his real name), an 18-year-old Iranian student now living in Azerbaijan, believes the regime is listening in on his phone conversations with his relatives.

“Sometimes two lines overlap [and] we can hear someone else’s conversation. That’s when we know they are recording. Or our previous conversations will play back,” he said.

A different kind of protest

For Kanaani, the current protests in Iran are unlike any other since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

“For the first time in [Iran’s] history, a revolution was initiated by a woman for freedom,” said Kanaani, who also serves as a board member for Women for Women, an organisation in Germany.

She became an activist almost by accident in 2009, when she was a 25-year-old student working in landscaping. Widespread protests, nicknamed the Green Movement, erupted in Iran over a disputed presidential election result.

Kanaani had never voted or particularly cared about politics – she didn’t want to legitimise the regime, she says. But she was fed up with corruption, so she went onto the streets of Tehran to join the demonstrations.

“I saw Christiane Amanpour [veteran British-Iranian CNN anchor], and I jumped in front of her and I said, ‘You know what, maybe now we’re changing things.’ And she filmed it,” Kanaani said.

(Two weeks ago, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi cancelled an interview with Amanpour in New York after she refused to wear a headscarf as he had demanded.)

Kanaani was expelled from her job and her studies. “Almost everyone who was active in any political phase after the Islamic revolution in Iran had some problem. And I was no exception,” Kanaani, now 38, said. She is finishing a PhD in Germany, in addition to advocating for women’s rights worldwide.

While she worries about putting her family at risk whenever she speaks out about the Iranian government, she says: “Should I go silent to protect my family in Iran? But they are like any other Iranians. So, I go on talking.”

This article was first published by openDemocracy

Lucy Martirosyan, based in Yerevan, Armenia, is openDemocracy’s Eurasia investigative reporting fellow. They recently graduated from Sciences Po in Paris with a joint master’s degree in journalism and human rights, with a focus on Russia and post-Soviet states.

Carla Abreu is openDemocracy’s audience engagement manager. She tweets @carlasabreu_



The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Mail & Guardian.