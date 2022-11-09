Subscribe

Top Six

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11 000 staff

Meta website displayed on a laptop screen and Facebook app logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on October 28, 2021. Mark Zuckerberg announced during Facebook Connect event that the new name of Facebook company will be Meta. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
0

Facebook owner Meta will lay off more than 11 000 of its staff in “the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history”, boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

He said the cuts represented 13% of the social media titan’s workforce and would affect its research lab focusing on the metaverse as well as its apps, which include Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The tech industry is in a serious slump and several major firms have announced mass layoffs — Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk fired half its staff last week.

“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” Zuckerberg said in a note to staff.

“I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted.”

Ad-supported platforms such as Facebook and Google are suffering with advertisers looking to cut costs as they struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Zuckerberg told staff he had expected the boost in e-commerce and online activity during the Covid pandemic to continue, but added: “I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”

Metaverse woes

The downturn has affected companies across the sector, with Apple and Amazon also recently announcing results that disappointed investors.

But Meta also faces some unique problems of its own.

Investors have been worried about Zuckerberg’s decision to devote billions of dollars to developing the metaverse, an immersive version of the web accessed via virtual reality headsets.

Zuckerberg renamed the company to Meta a year ago to reflect the commitment to the project, but the division working on metaverse technology has since made losses of more than $3.5 billion.

He has hinted several times this year that belt-tightening measures were just around the corner and said in his letter on Wednesday that staff layoffs were a “last resort”.

Meta would also keep a hiring freeze going into next year, he said, and other spending cuts were envisaged.

“Fundamentally, we’re making all these changes for two reasons: our revenue outlook is lower than we expected at the beginning of this year, and we want to make sure we’re operating efficiently,” he wrote.

Last month, Meta announced profits of $4.4 billion in the third quarter, a 52 percent decrease year-on-year, causing its stock price to fall 25 percent.

The slump in profits comes despite its platforms dominating the world in terms of users — Facebook alone claims to have around two billion people who log on daily. 

© Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Joseph Boyle

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

What we can learn from EU top diplomat’s racist metaphors

Josep Borrel’s depiction of Europe as a garden that must protect itself from jungle invaders reveals deeply entrenched feelings of superiority
aghogho akpome
Environment

Healing the waters: Watching the grass grow in marine ecosystems

Conservationists and a Mauritian fishers roll out a five-year project to replant seagrass — the ‘lungs’ of the ocean
jacques achille
Environment

Africa will lose its few remaining glaciers by 2050

M&G Premium

Globally glaciers in World Heritage sites outside the polar ice sheets with areas less than 10km² may almost disappear
sheree bega
Top Six

Facebook owner Meta to lay off 11 000 staff

Mark Zuckerberg the cuts represented 13% of the social media titan's workforce and would affect its research lab focusing on the metaverse as well as its apps, which include Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp
joseph boyle
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×