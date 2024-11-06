Trump declares election victory, says United States is entering ‘golden age’

Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Centre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Trump is on the cusp of recapturing the White House, projected as the winner across pivotal swing states. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump took to the stage declaring victory in the United States election while four electoral college votes shy of the 270 needed to officially claim the presidency.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Trump framed the moment as the start of a “golden age of America”.

His running mate, JD Vance, joined him at the campaign headquarters, alongside high-profile supporters like former Democrat RFK Jr, right wing podcaster Tucker Carlson, and British MP Nigel Farage.

As Trump and his family walked onto the stage, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played to a cheering crowd that chanted, “USA, USA,” as Trump approached the podium.

“Frankly, I believe this was the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in our country or beyond,” Trump said, drawing applause.

He said the movement would “reach a new level” as America began to “heal”.

“Our country needs this very badly,” he added, pledging to “fix our borders and everything about our country”.

Trump described his campaign as a historic achievement, saying, “We overcame obstacles no one thought possible”.

He thanked voters, calling his re-election a “political victory the United States had never seen before”.

“I want to thank the American people for the honour of being elected as your 47th president and as your 45th president,” he said.

“To every citizen, I will fight for you, your family, and your future. I will not stop until we’ve delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that your children and you deserve.”

Georgia and North Carolina were projected Republican victories, with Pennsylvania trending similarly.

North Carolina — which Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris visited repeatedly while campaigning — became the first swing state to lean red, giving Trump a four-point margin.

The result had been a “magnificent victory”, he said.

Republicans have also been projected to take control of the Senate and retain control of the House of Representatives.

At the time of publication, Trump held 266 electoral votes to Harris’s 194.

The campaign for Harris said she would not be delivering a speech.